Fabrizio Romano has provided Leeds United a big transfer boost on a target the 49ers Enterprises are "desperate" to sign once the season is concluded on Sunday.

Leeds vs Southampton playoff final

The Whites and Daniel Farke are preparing for a Championship playoff final at Wembley against Southampton, as both clubs look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Leeds have actually tasted defeat in both games to Russell Martin’s side in the second-tier, with the Saints winning 2-1 at Elland Road on the final day of the season after winning 3-1 at St Mary’s back in September, with the home fixture certain to have left a sour taste in Leeds' mouths.

If the Whites manage to get the better of Southampton this weekend, though, then it will help when it comes to transfer targets, such as Borussia Dortmund defender Marius Wolf. It has been claimed that Leeds are looking to sign the experienced right-back if they win promotion back to the top flight and have already made an approach.

Another defensive target is Joe Rodon, with a promising update for Leeds and the 49ers now emerging regarding his future.

Should Leeds win at Wembley this weekend, then loan Rodon would have played a big part for the Whites during his season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Wales centre-back has been a regular for Farke at the back, striking up a partnership with fellow countryman Ethan Ampadu, who joined on a permanent transfer last summer.

Promotion to the Premier League will more than likely result in Leeds pursuing Rodon in a permanent deal. In fact, recent reports have claimed that the Whites are "desperate" to sign Rodon on a full-time basis and think he could be a “massive” addition, making him a top target.

Now, Romano has provided an update on the defender's future, saying he is one of a plethora of Spurs players who is “set to leave” this summer.

In the summer, Rodon, on £35,000-per-week, will be into the final 12 months of his Tottenham deal, so a permanent transfer could be on the cards, should things go to plan on Sunday. Rodon has clearly enjoyed his time at Elland Road as well, saying back in March:

“I haven’t had much game time over the last couple of years. But this season, coming in, playing every minute and not looking back, yeah maybe…all I wanted was game time. Now that I’m having that it’s only going to make my confidence grow. I’m enjoying every minute and I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given by the gaffer. Long may it continue.”