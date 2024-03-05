Fabrizio Romano has shared an intriguing transfer update out of Tottenham, as speculation surrounding technical director Johan Lange's summer plans continue to evolve.

Spurs eyeing major summer signing in new forward

Recent reports suggest that Spurs are eyeing a new winger as their "major summer signing" for manager Ange Postecoglou, despite the abundance of wide players already in the Australian's squad.

Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Manor Solomon and Timo Werner can all play out wide in Postecoglou's system, but a fair few may not be at the club next season.

Indeed, Gil has been tipped to leave Tottenham this summer as he continues to waste away on the bench, while journalist Dan Kilpatrick of The Evening Standard claimed last week that Solomon could make way if Spurs sign two wingers.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Aston Villa March 10th Fulham March 16th Luton Town March 30th West Ham April 2nd

There is also the curious case of Werner. The German's loan deal from RB Leipzig in January is thought to include an option to sign him permanently in the summer, but there has been no definitive claims as to whether Tottenham will trigger the clause.

Werner scored his first goal for Spurs against Crystal Palace last weekend, but also spurned a glorious chance to round Eagles keeper Sam Johnstone in what was a big wasted opportunity.

The former Chelsea forward has garnered a reputation for being somewhat wasteful in front of goal, and that is perhaps something Tottenham are taking into account as they reportedly look to add more quality out wide.

Technical director Lange, who is tasked with overseeing the club's transfer activity, is set for his second transfer window at N17 later this year with Romano now sharing an update on one of his proposed targets.

Romano "hearing" Spurs could sign Neto for one key reason

As per the respected reporter, speaking on the 'Here We Go' podcast (via TBR), Tottenham are contenders to sign Wolves star Pedro Neto for one key reason.

It is believed "someone at the club", with no mention as to who, is a big fan of the Portuguese with Spurs now included in the race to sign Neto this summer as a result.

"Wolves have not communicated any price tag for Pedro Neto but the feeling, speaking to sources, is that in the summer he is expected to join a very important club," said Romano on Neto.

“He has been in the list of many clubs in recent years, a few years ago he was really appreciated by Arsenal, and then Liverpool and also other clubs started following him.

“I will include Tottenham because I am hearing that there is someone in the club [who is] a big fan of the skills of Pedro Neto.

“So a lot of interest so let’s see what happens there, but the Portuguese winger is absolutely going to be one of the names of the summer.”

The 23-year-old "beast", as proclaimed by Diogo Jota, has been in fine form this campaign - starring under Gary O'Neil with nine assists and two goals in the top flight so far.