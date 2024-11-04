It is a "matter of time" until an "outstanding" Liverpool player signs a contract extension at Anfield, according to a big update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool contract latest

The Reds may be flying in the Premier League under Arne Slot, topping the table and making a great start to the season with their new head coach, but the contract situations surrounding key trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are threatening to act as a distraction.

All three have been among the most influential players of this era at Anfield, winning the Champions League, Premier League and many other trophies along the way, not to mention standing out as arguably the best players in their world in their respective positions.

Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah are all out of contract at Liverpool at the end of this season, and as things stand, none have agreed extensions yet, leading to concern regarding their futures.

For that reason, it is only natural that replacements have reportedly been lined up for them, with Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo seen as a potential successor to Salah on the right wing, for example. Now, a new contract update has emerged - one relating to a different Reds hero.

Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate likely to sign new contract

Taking to X, Romano claimed that it is now a "matter of time" until Ibrahima Konate extends his stay at Liverpool.

The £70,000-a-week Frenchman has been such a strong signing for the Reds since arriving from RB Leipzig for £36m in the summer of 2021, proving to be a brilliant partner for Van Dijk. In fact, the Dutchman recently heaped praise on his colleague after the 2-1 victory away to Wolves in the league.

"He is a fantastic player who still can be better. As you saw, he is important with the goal, he is defensively solid, a bit unlucky with the goal we conceded, but obviously the qualities he has are outstanding in my opinion. He is learning, growing, getting better and looking after himself much better in order to be ready every three days as that's what asked."

Injuries have been the one thing holding Konate back, with a string of absences over the past three-and-a-bit years proving to be frustrating, but when he is fit and firing, he is among the leading centre-backs in the country.

This season, the 25-year-old has averaged 3.6 clearances and 2.6 aerial duel wins per game in the league, and his pace and physicality are going to be vital to Liverpool's chances of winning the title.

Related Liverpool already have their own Mbeumo in "unstoppable" star Liverpool might not need to go after Bryan Mbeumo after all.

A new deal for Konate makes complete sense, especially given his age, and the Reds should see him as the future leader of their defence, assuming he can avoid further injury problems.