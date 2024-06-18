Leeds United have been dealt a blow with the latest update offered on key man Crysencio Summerville as the transfer window begins to ramp up ahead of the new season.

Summerville one of several likely to leave

After missing out on promotion from the Championship last season, Daniel Farke's side could look very different come the opening weekend of the new season. A 1-0 loss to Southampton condemned the Whites to another season in England's second tier, and has left the Elland Road side facing a bleak financial picture.

According to a report in The Daily Mail, the Yorkshire outfit will "have to raise close to £100million in player sales", while "up to 10 could go and would only be replaced by free transfers and loan signings" as they battle to remain the right side of financial fair play regulations amid outstanding transfer payments totalling close to £75m this summer.

There has been plenty of speculation around who will depart the club ahead of the new season, with reports linking the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter all with moves away from Elland Road. One man who seems certain to leave though is Championship player of the year Summerville.

Though the Dutchman still has two years left to run on his£15,000 a weekcontract at Elland Road, there is widespread expectation that he will leave the club amid interest from across the Premier League and Europe, in a move that could fetch his side a handsome fee.And a new name have entered the race.

Brighton chase Leeds star Summerville

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest on the future of the Dutchman, and has credited south-coast side Brighton with an interest in the winger. The Seagulls have made a habit of snapping up young talent on the cheap and turning a massive profit further down the line, and will be looking to do so again with Summerville.

As per Romano, they have "made contact to start talks" with Leeds to "explore" a move for the 22-year-old, though it will not be "easy" to complete a deal.

One stumbling block may well be the price demanded by Leeds, with Brighton having never having shelled out more than £30m for a player in their history, with Joao Pedro their record signing when he arrived from Watford 12 months ago in a similar move, a deal that cost a total of £29m.

Summerville's arrival would almost certainly have to break that, with recent reports having put his price tag between £35m and £40m, a sum that other interested parties are likely to have no problem paying if they are to sure up their interest.

Brighton record signings Player Fee Joao Pedro £29m Moises Caicedo £24m Carlos Baleba £23m Enock Mwepu £19.5m Alireza Jahanbakhsh £19m

Another issue may be Summerville's own ambitions, with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea able to offer European football next season should they opt to move on their early interest for the Dutchman.

A potential sale below market value would of course be Leeds' worst possible outcome though, and that seems to be what Brighton are threatening ahead of the new season.