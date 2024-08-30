Spurs fans have been left wowed by Fabrizio Romano's report that Tottenham Hotspur are not settling for simply a deal to sell Giovani Lo Celso ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites have endured a solid summer of business, clearing any deadwood out of Ange Postecoglou's squad and welcoming the likes of Dominic Solanke and, most recently, Wilson Odobert from Burnley. The two attacking additions should help to add much-needed depth to the current Spurs side, who will undoubtedly be in pursuit of Champions League qualification for the first time under their Australian boss.

Their clear-out, meanwhile, is set to continue with the sale of Lo Celso. The midfielder looks set to finally complete a permanent move away from North London following previous loan spells at the likes of Villarreal. In the end, things never worked out for the Argentine at Spurs, no matter the manager. Clearly a talented midfielder given how he performed in Spain, Lo Celso will join a lengthy list of players begging the question of what might have been.

The Lilywhites are at least set to benefit from the deal, however. According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have reached an agreement to sell Lo Celso to Real Betis but have also secured a first priority deal to sign Johnny Cardoso from the Spanish outfit if they want to in the future. Not only that, Spurs will get a percentage on any future sale of the United States defensive midfielder even if they choose not to pursue him themselves.

Reacting to the news, podcaster Ben Bowman praised Spurs, stating "now that is ambition" in response to Romano's tweet. Although there's certainly complications in the deal, and it remains to be seen whether Cardoso one day becomes a Spurs player, those in North London have seemingly got themselves a win-win scenario.

If Cardoso progresses, then Spurs will automatically be at the front of the queue for his signature with a deal all but wrapped up already. If they decide against signing the American, then they will still benefit financially from Real Betis' sale.

Tottenham would be wise to revisit "solid" Cardoso

Whilst it looks as though Cardoso will remain a Real Betis player at this moment in time, he's a player that Spurs should certainly revisit in January or next summer, using their place in pole position to their advantage.

Just 22 years old, the defensive midfielder has earned plenty of plaudits, including from analyst Ben Mattinson, who described Cardoso as a "solid dueller" and "calm under pressure" in two traits that all high-level midfielders should have in abundance.

A midfield duo for the future of Archie Gray and Cardoso is a mouth-watering enough prospect for all Spurs fans, including Bowman it seems.