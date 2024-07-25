Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared some transfer news out of Chelsea, with one club's mainstay now agreeing to join Enzo Maresca's side.

Chelsea enjoy busy summer window with more signings expected

So far this summer, Chelsea have invested significantly in the signings of Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham), Omari Kellyman (Aston Villa), Renato Veiga (FC Basel), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City), Marc Guiu (Barcelona), Estevao Willian (Palmeiras) and Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United).

Defender Aaron Anselmino is set to join Chelsea for around £17 million as well, taking their summer spending to nearly £120 million, but only two of the aforementioned players in Tosin and Dewsbury-Hall stand out as senior additions to Maresca's squad.

In similar fashion to previous windows, Todd Boehly and BlueCo haven't been afraid to spend on rising stars for the future, but weeks are remaining for the west Londoners to secure a few more key senior arrivals.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Chelsea have balanced their books through player sales totalling around £89 million, and many more names like Romelu Lukaku, Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah have been tipped for the exit door as well.

It appears to be a summer of one in, one out at Stamford Bridge with PSR concerns lingering in the background. Maresca has made it clear he wants a new striker at Chelsea to partner Nicolas Jackson, and it is believed the Italian has set his sights on a new goalkeeper, so there is still work to do before deadline day on August 30.

The Blues currently have Robert Sanchez, Djordje Petrovic, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli and Lucas Bergstrom on their books in the goalkeeping department, but Petrovic could be sold by Chelsea to make room, as could out-of-favour shot-stopper Kepa.

Villarreal number one Filip Jorgensen has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League side as Maresca chases a new keeper, with Romano sharing news on their pursuit of the Dane this week.

Jorgensen reaches agreement to join Chelsea via his representatives

Chelsea submitted their opening bid for Villarreal's 6 foot 3 mainstay, believed to be in the region of £17 million, with the player also keen on making a move to England.

Following up on this news, Romano has shared that Jorgensen has agreed personal terms to join Chelsea through his representatives, and Maresca's side have a long-term contract at the ready for him.

"Chelsea have reached an agreement with Filip’s camp on personal terms, long term contract ready," wrote Romano.

"After OM asking for him, Chelsea want to be fast for Danish GK. Jørgensen has also started following Chelsea on Instagram."

The 22-year-old started 36 La Liga games for Villarreal last season, making an impression between the sticks, and his age suggests that Jorgensen has many years remaining at the very top level.