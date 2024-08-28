Fabrizio Romano says a high-earning and big-name player, and one who Arsenal have apparently discussed signing, could make a "surprise" late move.

Arsenal still targeting new forward in late window swoop

Following Eddie Nketiah's £30 million move to Crystal Palace, which has been reported by an array of reliable media sources, including Romano and David Ornstein, it is believed that the Gunners are scouring the market for a new forward.

Arsenal have just completed the signing of midfielder Mikel Merino in a £32 million deal from Real Sociedad, following weeks of talks to get it over the line, but sporting director Edu Gaspar and the recruitment team may not be done with the Spain international.

Mikel Arteta has seriously strengthened his left-side with the addition of Merino, who provides big-game experience, tenacity and a towering 6 foot 2 presence in the manager's ranks, and Arteta has already expressed his delight at the 28-year-old's arrival.

Mikel Merino's all-time stats for Real Sociedad in all competitions Appearances 242 Goals 27 Assists 30 Yellow cards 56 Red cards 2 Minutes played 19,449 via Transfermarkt

“Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility," said Arteta on the arrival of Merino.

"He has played at the top of the game at both club and international level for a number of seasons now. Mikel will make our squad significantly stronger, with his technical ability, together with his strong and positive character and personality.

“As we all saw in the summer, Mikel is also a winner, with his strong performances throughout the Euros helping Spain win the tournament. We are delighted to welcome Mikel and his family to the club and can’t wait to start working with him.”

After Merino, and the deal for Nketiah to join Palace, next on the agenda for Arsenal could be a brand-new attacker. Edu has also been looking at back-up alternatives to Bukayo Saka this summer, according to various reports, and it is something that they're apparently still pursuing.

They've been linked with an interesting option very recently - Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman. According to reliable journalist Ben Jacobs of GiveMeSport, Arsenal and Spurs chiefs have discussed signing Coman in a late-window move, with Romano providing an update on the £276,000-per-week winger's future.

Coman could make surprise late Bayern exit amid Arsenal interest

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the respected reporter claims Coman could make a "surprise" late Bayern exit amid reported interest from Arsenal.

“A player to watch in the final 24 hours, 48 hours, 56 hours or whatever. In the final days is Kingsley Coman because interest in Coman is still there," said Romano. “It’s a strong interest from Premier League clubs, from Barcelona. Barca are considering Coman and Federico Chiesa.

“Kingsley Coman has several possibilities also in England. So he’s going to be one to watch for the final days because there is still an expectation for Coman to leave Bayern. There could be a surprise with Coman.”

There are suggestions that the Frenchman could cost up to £42 million to prise away from the Allianz Arena, but it is unclear just how much Arsenal would be willing to pay if they decide to make a move.