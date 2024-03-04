Despite a slight hiccup at the weekend, it is safe to say that Daniel Farke's Leeds United are flying at the moment. With an immediate return to the Premier League still on the horizon, the Whites are already focusing on keeping hold of one of their prized assets.

Summerville stands out for Leeds

When the whole team is playing so exceptionally, it is often difficult for one player to stand out. This is not the case for Leeds as Crysencio Summerville has been without a doubt the best player in his team, if not the entire Championship this season.

Related Farke could elevate Gray even further by unleashing this Leeds star The Whites boss could release the teenage dynamo in his more natural position.

With fifteen goals and eight assists already this campaign, the 22-year-old has catapulted Leeds into second place, making a mockery of defences in the process.

There has been a feeling among fans that Summerville was always meant for big things with a last minute winner at Anfield in 2022 etching his name into the folklore at Leeds at such a young age. The winger has gone on to live to up to the hype with aplomb, now ranking as arguably one of the best youngsters in the country.

Summerville Championship Stats 23/24 Total Per 90 Rank vs comparable leagues Non-Penalty Goals 0.46 96th percentile Assists 0.28 90th percentile Shot-Creating Actions 6.43 99th percentile Penalty Area Touches 6.89 98th percentile Progressive Carries 5.37 93th percentile

With Summerville a clear fan favourite at Elland Road, the news of Chelsea's interest in the winger has made for uneasy reading for much of the Leeds faithful. Now a fresh development could put some of these fears to bed.

Fabrizio Romano hints at Summerville's future

Speaking to TeamTalk, Fabrizio Romano has provided some clarity on Summerville's future at Elland Road and the news will be music to the ears of Leeds fans.

“Despite rumours, I’m not aware of any contacts or negotiations over Crysencio Summerville at Leeds. “There are really many clubs following and monitoring Crysencio in the Premier League and other leagues, so let’s see if Chelsea decide to join them, but I’m not aware of anything concrete on this at the moment.”

With Chelsea seemingly interested in splashing the cash on any half decent talent, there is no wonder why they have thrown their hat in the ring to try and sign Summerville.

The potential for a return to the top flight may be what has prevented any conversations about the Dutchman's exit materialising quite yet. It has been previously reported that Summerville is one of a number of Leeds stars in line for a new contract if the Whites are to be promoted this season, so perhaps he is waiting to find out what division the club are in before making his decision, which is surely good news for Leeds fans.

Aged just 22, the future is clearly bright for a player of Summerville's abilities. Whether it is with Leeds or elsewhere, there is no doubt that the winger is destined to be playing Premier League football next season.