Liverpool are said to have agreed personal terms over a move for a 23-year-old international, according to a recent report.

The Merseyside club are just a few days away from their 2024/25 Premier League campaign getting underway as they travel to Portman Road to face newly promoted Ipswich Town. It is a highly anticipated match as Liverpool get their post-Jurgen Klopp era underway, with manager Arne Slot now in the dugout, while the Tractor Boys kick off their top-flight return.

All eyes will be on Liverpool on Saturday as Slot begins his time in charge of the club, and he will do so with the club still yet to make a new signing so far in this transfer window.

Liverpool’s transfer business so far

It was always going to be a very big summer for Liverpool, as in some sense it is a new start for the club, as they are no longer under the management of Klopp. The Premier League side brought in Slot as his replacement, and the club also made changes higher up, as Richard Hughes arrived earlier this year as the club’s new sporting director.

The latter has started to come under some scrutiny, as Liverpool are still yet to make a signing in this transfer window, which means, as things stand, the club will be going into the new season, potentially weaker than how they ended the 2023/24 campaign.

Liverpool's departures Signed for Fabio Carvalho Brentford Adrian Real Betis Calvin Ramsey Wigan Athletic (Loan) Thiago Alcantara Retired Joel Matip Without club

That is because Liverpool have seen defender Joel Matip leave the club following his contract expiring, while Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara has now retired from football and moved into coaching. But most recently, Liverpool decided to let midfielder Fabio Carvalho leave the club and join Brentford in a deal believed to be worth £27.5 million.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was delighted with the addition of the midfielder. He said: “Fábio is a player with a lot of qualities. He can play in all of the front three or four positions in a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1. His best position is probably as a no.10 or coming in from the left.

"Offensively, he has great abilities on the ball: he can go past players, slide a pass, create chances and get on the end of chances. He's a type of player that we don't have many of in the squad, so he will add that something extra for us. His ability and mentality to work hard in the pressure is also very, very good. That's along with him ticking all the boxes from a cultural perspective and being the right character. So we're very pleased to see him come in and push the team forward."

However, Liverpool’s wait to add a player to their squad could potentially come to an end, given the latest update.

Liverpool agree personal terms with Giorgi Mamardashvili

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have now agreed personal terms with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. The 23-year-old could be sent out on loan for a year or two should he sign, which is something that isn’t putting the shot-stopper off, as he remains keen on moving to Anfield.

Romano states that AFC Bournemouth are keen on signing Mamardashvili should he join Liverpool, with the intention of the Georgia international replacing Alisson. He goes on to add that agents from Liverpool are in Valencia for club talks, as there is still no agreement on a transfer.

Mamardashvili has been with Valencia since January 2022 on a permanent basis, but he first arrived at the Spanish side in July 2021 on loan. The 23-year-old has been labelled as having a “commanding presence” in the past, as he stands at 6 foot 6.