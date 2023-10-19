Liverpool enjoyed an impressive summer transfer window which has restored the equilibrium at the centre of the midfield, having been stuck in the mire last season.

The Reds failed to qualify for the Champions League and struggled to produce performances of the usual calibre under Jurgen Klopp's management, but all is good again now and the Anfield side look likely to fight for the Premier League title this season.

However, the work is not quite done and Klopp appears to be ready to further the rebuild by returning for a touted summer target, who is likely available in January.

What's the latest on Andre to Liverpool?

Liverpool were fierce pursuers of Brazilian prospect Andre's signature this year, and while efforts were indeed made, Fluminense were reluctant to part with their prized asset midway through the Brasileiro Serie A campaign (which runs from May to December).

With the selling club also facing Argentinian side Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final (the South American equivalent of the Champions League), the chance of signing him was always going to be remote.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, the 22-year-old is still firmly on the Merseyside outfit's radar, and could be targetted in January upon the conclusion of Fluminense's campaign - with the midfielder holding a €40m (£34m) release clause in his contract.

Amid apparent interest from the Reds in Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala also, the journalist said: “As well as Musiala, we’re also seeing Liverpool transfer rumours involving some other big names, and I wanted to address those stories here.

"I think he (Andre) could have a chance to move in 2024, but we will see what happens in terms of negotiation with Fluminense – it won’t be easy as they are always strong in negotiations."

How good is Andre?

Having risen through Fluminense's youth ranks, Andre is now starring as the kernel of his side's exploits, having started 20 league matches this term, remarkably completing 95% of his passes, making 8.0 ball recoveries and 2.1 tackles per game, succeeding with 70% of his dribbles and winning 62% of his ground duels.

Hailed as a "leader" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, he has made 156 appearances for his homeland club, scoring four times and assisting three goals, and has earned two caps for Brazil.

A supreme distributor of the ball and a tenacious and energetic presence, Andre ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across similar divisions over the past year for pass completion, the top 1% for passes attempted, the top 12% for successful take-ons and the top 22% for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref.

Such attributes are not too dissimilar to those of Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool's Spanish maestro, who has been hailed for his "staggering" technical skills and ball-playing ability by pundit Michael Owen.

Having signed from Bayern Munich for £25m in 2020, the 32-year-old has missed at least ten matches due to injury every year, having missed all 11 games this term as he continues his rehabilitation from a hip injury.

Out of contract next summer, the £200k-per-week gem is almost certainly within his final season on English shores, and while there will be hope that he can return soon to bolster Klopp's side, it does feel like the interest in Andre lingers within the same breath as Thiago's situation.

Thiago, for all his fitness struggles, is a superlative midfielder and ranks among the top 4% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues for passes attempted, the top 6% for progressive passes, the top 10% for successful take-ons, the top 7% for tackles and the top 9% for interceptions per 90.

Andre is a "controller" - as stated by Melissa Reddy - who appears to boast the tool kit to succeed this Reds sensation, and he may well be the man to join the fold in 2024, taking the baton and aiding Liverpool in their pursuit of undying success.