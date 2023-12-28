An Arsenal transfer target has been hailed as “one of the best talents in the world” by Fabrizio Romano, who has also shared the chances of him leaving his club in the New Year.

Arsenal striker rumours

The Gunners find themselves in a solid position in the Premier League as we approach the halfway mark, with Mikel Arteta’s side able to return to the top of the division with a win over West Ham on Thursday evening.

The January transfer window is also just around the corner, so sporting director Edu Gaspar may look to make one or two crucial additions as the club look to win the league title, FA Cup and Champions League. An area where Arsenal appear set on improving is in attack, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah the current centre-forward options for Arteta.

As can be seen, a number of high-profile and in-form forwards have been linked with moves to north London, including two from the Premier League in Ivan Toney and Dominic Solanke, but transfer expert Romano has now made a claim on another rumoured name not on that list.

The Gunners have also been linked with Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. Recent reports have claimed that the forward is a long-term target for Arsenal, alongside top-flight rivals Chelsea, Man United and Newcastle. Intermediaries had previously made it known that Sesko could be available and open to a move in January, with the clubs named ‘informed of the potential of agreeing a deal’.

Romano, in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, has now made a claim on the forward, hailing Sesko as “one of the best talents in the world”. However, he feels as if a Leipzig exit in January may not materialise.

“I see Benjamin Sesko staying at Leipzig in January and maybe leaving in the summer. All the top European clubs are tracking him, it’s normal, he’s one of the best talents in the world. Nothing happening now as it’s not one for January.”

Sesko made the move to Germany in the summer from Austrian side RB Salzburg, where he scored 29 times in 79 appearances. Things have begun fairly well with his new employers, finding the back of the net on seven occasions in 22 games. (Benjamin Sesko stats – Transfermarkt)

Still just 20 years of age, you’d expect that the only way is up for the forward, who has gained plenty of first-team experience already as well as scoring 10 goals in 25 appearances for Slovenia at international level.

A move could be one to watch in 2024, but with a whole host of names being linked with moves to the Emirates, the Gunners could look at a winter window addition with Sesko a possible signing further down the line, should Leipzig refuse a move away in January.