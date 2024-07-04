Manchester City have reportedly agreed a deal to sign a "talented" teenager who has recently left Tottenham.

Man City looking to the future with academy signings

The Citizens have enjoyed a hugely successful period in the club’s history under Pep Guardiola during the last eight years, and the Spaniard could be preparing for his final season in charge at the Etihad.

Guardiola’s contract is up at the end of the 2024/25 campaign and there has been speculation he will depart Manchester in 2025. He could look to make some senior signings in what could be his final summer window with the Sky Blues, but the club have taken it upon themselves to continue to add to their academy ranks as they plan for what life would look like without their current manager.

In the last 12 months, City have secured deals for a number of teenage talents, including winger Timeo Whisker from Cardiff City and attacking midfielder Finlay Gorman from Leeds United. There is a long-term strategy to sign several top talents, with left-back Jayden Lienou also arriving from Everton back in March.

City aren’t just looking in the UK, though, with a deal already thought to be in place for 14-year-old Cavan Sullivan when he turns 18 years of age. Sullivan is thought to be one of the best young prospects in the world and will be with Philadelphia Union over the coming years.

Now, it looks as if another impressive teenager is heading to Manchester after leaving Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Man City to sign teenage midfielder

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man City have agreed a deal to bring “talented” midfielder Han Willhoft-King to the club. Aged 18, Willhoft-King looks set to go into the U19 side and is due to undergo a medical with City after departing Spurs.

Transfermarkt states that Willhoft-King is primarily a defensive midfielder who can also play in a more box-to-box role as a central midfielder and has made 41 youth appearances for Spurs, scoring four goals.

Back in 2022, The Guardian named him among 20 of the best talents at Premier League clubs, a list which included Archie Gray, now of Tottenham, Ben Doak, who has appeared in the first-team for Liverpool, and Newcastle United’s Lewis Miley. City will be hoping that Willhoft-King can live up to those expectations from The Guardian, who said he was the ‘standout talent of his year group at Spurs’ and is a player ‘smooth on the ball’ with an impressive passing range.