Manchester City have hijacked a move to sign a new forward who is "different from the rest", according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man City’s quiet summer so far

Those at the Etihad Stadium have been fairly quiet in the transfer market this summer as Pep Guardiola’s side look to win an incredible fifth Premier League title in a row. So far, the only signing of the window has been winger Savinho, whose move from Troyes was all but secured ahead of the market officially opening.

In regards to departures, the club have received fees for Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Sergio Gomez and Tommy Doyle who have joined Southampton, Real Sociedad and Wolves respectively. However, the biggest exit has been Julian Alvarez, who has now officially moved to Atletico Madrid in a deal worth around £82m.

City could have a busy end to the window, however, especially after an injury to Oscar Bobb. According to GiveMeSport, City still want to bring in another attacking option, while also adding another holding midfielder after Kalvin Phillips left for Ipswich Town on a season-long loan deal.

Adding to the club’s well-run academy is also of interest to City by the looks of things, with Etihad chiefs moving to sign a teenage forward in recent days.

Man City to sign Divin Mubama after hijack

According to Romano, Man City have hijacked a deal to sign former West Ham forward Divin Mubama. The 19-year-old was in talks with Lyon and Famalicao but it is City who look set to secure his services before potentially sending him out on loan.

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail have revealed that a compensation package between City and West Ham for Mubama has been agreed and is thought to be worth £1.5m.

An England U20 international, Mubama scored 58 goals at youth level for West Ham and also one for the senior side prior to his London Stadium exit. He came in for praise from former manager David Moyes, who labelled the teenager as “different from the rest”.

“We want to play Divin but he has quite a lot of competition. I don’t know how many 19-year-old centre-forwards are playing in the Premier League. It’s something which is getting harder because it’s such a difficult role. The level of competition to be a centre-forward is really high at most clubs.

“But Divin is different from the rest. He has a mentality and an attitude that is as good as any top player. He’s so determined and works incredibly hard for the team, so we know what we’re going to get with Divin. What we need him to do is develop in all his actions and technical ability, but he’s 19 and did a great job for us when he came on.”