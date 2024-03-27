Manchester City have added another teenage gem to the club following a new update from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Citizens are gearing up for another busy end to the season, with Pep Guardiola’s side still looking to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League for a second successive season.

Man City's upcoming fixtures Man City vs Arsenal March 31st Man City vs Aston Villa April 3rd Crystal Palace vs Man City April 6th Real Madrid vs Man City April 9th Man City v Luton Town April 13th Man City vs Real Madrid April 17th

Guardiola has played down the chances of another treble, though, recently saying:

"This is a fairy tale, it's more complicated than that. We have a 99.99% possibility that we are not going to win the treble because never, never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever has anyone done it. If it was easy, another team - Manchester United in that time - would do it again. It's not easy. Everything is so difficult in this business, what we did in the past doesn't guarantee anything."

It looks set to be a dramatic few months on the pitch, and away from the pitch, Etihad officials have been hard at work adding to their academy ranks.

USA teenager Cavan Sullivan is set to move to Manchester from Philadelphia Union, whereas City have also completed a deal for winger Timeo Whisker from Cardiff City alongside attacking midfielder Finlay Gorman from Leeds United. (Fabrizio Romano)

Senior signings could also be made in the summer, such as Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, Bayern Munich duo Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich and West Ham star Lucas Paqueta.

However, when it comes to potential stars of the future, City have secured another teenage gem, this time at full-back.

Man City sign young full-back

According to Romano, who took to X on Wednesday morning, Man City have signed Jayden Lienou from Everton. The left-back, who is 15 years of age, is a "new" City player, with those in Manchester beating "two" top English clubs to a deal.

Lienou is already a Wales U16 international but can actually represent Cameroon or England, should he progress and hit the heights at senior level. He will seemingly go straight into City’s academy, and who knows, in years to come, we could see the likes of Lienou, Sullivan, Whisker and Gorman break into the first-team setup, following in the footsteps of Phil Foden, Rico Lewis and Oscar Bobb.