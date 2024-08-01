Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign another attacking gem alongside Arsenal’s Chido Obi Martin, Fabrizio Romano reports.

Obi Martin chooses Man Utd over Germany

The Red Devils and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have already made two big-money signings this summer, with Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro arriving from Bologna and Lille respectively. Unfortunately, Yoro has already suffered an injury in a United shirt during a pre-season friendly with Arsenal and is expected to miss three months of action.

It’s not the start he or United would have wanted, but Yoro could be joined by more new signings before the transfer deadline at the end of the month.

One teenage gem who is on course to sign for the Red Devils is Arsenal forward Obi Martin. The 16-year-old is set to leave the Gunners and had proposals from Germany, however, he has been convinced by the project at Old Trafford and has accepted Man Utd’s proposal.

The teenager caught the eye last season, scoring 10 goals in one game for Arsenal in a youth game against Liverpool, and by the looks of things, he will soon be joined by another young attacker who is currently at a Premier League club.

Man Utd agree deal for Crystal Palace gem

Romano took to X on Wednesday, revealing that after Obi Martin, Man Utd have also agreed a deal to sign Samuel Lusale from Crystal Palace.

“After Chido Obi Martin, Man United also agree deal to sign Samuel Lusale from Crystal Palace for the Academy. 16 year old winger set for United move after he turned down scholarship deal at Palace, as @MUFC_Youth reports.”

Previously, it was claimed that a deal was close, but it now looks as if a breakthrough has been made over a move for Lusale.

Lusale is represented by the agency Roc Nation, which was founded by American rapper Jay-Z. On their website for Lusale’s profile, they call the teenager a quick and dynamic winger who is highly regarded in the UK.

“Samuel is a quick, dynamic winger who is regarded as one of the most exciting attacking players in the UK at under-16 level. Comfortable playing off the right or left wing, his electrifying pace and direct running with the ball makes him a constant threat to the opposition defence. He is often the source of goals and assists for his team.”

Palace’s loss could be United’s gain in the long run, and who knows, if things go to plan, we may see Lusale and Obi Martin in attack for the Red Devils on the first-team stage in years to come.