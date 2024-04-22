Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided a significant contract update regarding a “fabulous” Manchester United player.

Man Utd transfer news

This feels like one of the biggest summer transfer windows in United's recent history, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe becoming part-owner of the club and taking control of on-pitch dealings. Sunday's penalty shootout win over Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-finals was another reminder of how flawed this squad is, both in terms of quality and mentality, with the Red Devils coming so close to blowing a 3-0 lead and then heading out of the competition in embarrassing fashion.

New signings are badly needed all over the pitch and Real Madrid cente-back Nacho has emerged as a surprising target this summer, with the Spaniard now 34 years of age. He remains a good player, but supporters are unlikely to be enamoured if he is seen as a key man, given his age.

Thankfully, younger players have also been linked with switches to Old Trafford, however, and Juventus defender Gleison Bremer is also considered a target, having won an average of 2.9 aerial duels across 32 Serie A starts this season.

While new faces are essential for Erik ten Hag, assuming the Dutchman is still in charge at the end of the campaign, it is also vital that certain key men are kept on, and an important update has emerged regarding one such player's future.

Romano shares Man Utd contract news

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano claimed that Kobbie Mainoo remains likely to sign a new deal at Manchester United this summer, with the teenager happy at Old Trafford despite the talks moving slowly: "The conversation is ongoing. It's not something urgent in the sense that, obviously Manchester United already know very well that he has an important contract. So it's not something that has to happen this week or next week.

"But the conversation is ongoing. Man United want Kobbie to be one of the faces of their project, for present and future. From what I understand, also the player is happy there. He believes it's not easy to find that kind of space in any other club around Europe."

Mainoo has to be considered one of the most important players at United already, following a meteoric rise that has seen him become an integral part of his side's midfield.

While the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen look a long way past their best, the 19-year-old has been a vibrant presence, performing so impressively that he looks a safe pick to make England's Euro 2024 squad, winning the Man of the Match award on his senior debut for his country and being hailed by manager Gareth Southgate.

"He's doing brilliantly. I'm not certain he's necessarily going to be a defensive midfielder, as such. He's quite a progressive player but he's had a fabulous start to his career and it will be good to monitor him as we go forward."

To lose Mainoo would be a crippling blow for United, but the fact that he seems happy is a massive boost, and given his boyhood ties to the club, he will surely be desperate to become a legend there eventually, helping them return to the top of the English game.