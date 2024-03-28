Fabrizio Romano has teased the possibility of Manchester United making a move for a star Premier League player this summer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s latest Man Utd transfer targets

The Red Devils haven’t had the best of campaigns under Erik ten Hag, which has resulted in speculation over a new manager arriving at Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS now have full control over sporting decisions, with Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, England boss Gareth Southgate, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou and Brentford’s Thomas Frank all being linked as possible replacements to the Dutchman.

Alongside the search for a potential new manager over the coming months, United may look to sign a plethora of new players in Ratcliffe’s first transfer window. However, Ratcliffe hinted that the Red Devils may not splash the cash.

"I'd rather find the next Mbappe than spend a fortune trying to buy success. It's not that clever, is it, buying Mbappe, in a way? Anyone could figure that one out. Much more challenging is to find the next Mbappe or Jude Bellingham or the next Roy Keane."

Despite this, a number of targets have been named in the media in recent days, with contacts being intensified for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer. A bid has also been made to Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, whereas an important offer has been launched for AC Milan’s teenage forward Francesco Camarda.

Another forward who could be on the move this summer is Ivan Toney, and it looks as if Old Trafford may well be a potential destination.

Ivan Toney to Man Utd transfer claim

Talking to CaughtOffside in his Daily Briefing, transfer expert Romano has said that a Man Utd move for Brentford striker Toney “could be one to watch”, with the Red Devils set to discuss their options internally.

“It’s just one of the options to be considered and discussed internally. As I said here multiple times, Man United are still in early stages of the process to decide which striker they want to sign; experienced or young. Talks are gonna take place internally, Toney will be one of the names available on the market so could be one to watch.”

Toney has been heavily linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks, with reports after the January transfer window shut claiming that the Bees are holding out for £80m for the England international.

Currently, United have Rasmus Hojlund as their only fit and firing centre-forward, with Anthony Martial once again out through injury and on course to become a free agent in the summer.

Therefore, bringing in someone like Toney, who impressed for England against Belgium alongside Kobbie Mainoo, could be a shrewd move. In fact, the pair share the same CAA Stellar agency and Toney, aged 28, is now a proven Premier League goalscorer, so United could have the perfect blend of experience and youth with Hojlund and Toney.