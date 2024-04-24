Manchester United could sign a new international defender for just £40m this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd want new defender

The Red Devils and new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe are preparing for their first summer in charge at Old Trafford, with Omar Berrada brought in as chief executive from Manchester City and Jason Wilcox as technical director from Southampton.

Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth looks likely to be the next boardroom arrival as sporting director, with Wilcox and Ashworth planning to overhaul the “spine” of the United squad this summer.

To do that, a new centre-back is required, with Harry Maguire and holding midfielder Casemiro turning out at the back in United’s FA Cup semi-final with Coventry City on the weekend.

Reports have claimed that Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is seen as the “long-term answer” at Old Trafford and is therefore “top target” for United, with the club pushing to agree on an early summer deal with the Toffees. However, there are alternative targets to the Englishman, as claimed by Romano.

Romano makes Todibo to Man Utd claim

Speaking to The United Stand, relayed by United in Focus, Romano listed Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, Juventus’ Gleison Bremer and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba as three options, with the former possibly available for £40m.

“I would keep mentioning Jean-Clair Todibo, a cheaper option. From what I’m hearing it could be something like £40 million. Then there is Gleison Bremer, he has a release clause active in summer 2025 but Juventus are prepared to discuss this summer in case that money comes to the table.

“I would keep an eye on other potential names for example Edmond Tapsoba is a player they have been scouting for a long time at Bayer Leverkusen, but he is going to be very expensive I think. Manchester United are working on different profiles to decide the player they really want, and the manager is going to be important.”

Todibo has been linked with United previously, with reports suggesting that talks have already been held with the 24-year-old’s representatives. Romano also claimed last year that Todibo would love to move to Old Trafford, and with Ratcliffe’s connections to Nice, a move could be relatively straightforward for the defender who has been tracked for a long time by those in Manchester.

Should a dal materialise, United could be getting a France international who has been a regular for Nice for possibly half the price of what it could cost to sign Branthwaite, with Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig calling Todibo “high quality” last year.