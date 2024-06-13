Manchester United are in the final stages of agreeing a contract extension, it has been revealed, with a deal 90% done.

Red Devils set for summer of change

The arrival of Sir Jim Ratciffe and INEOS has promised plenty of change at Old Trafford this summer, with cuts being made across the board ahead of the new Premier League season. Keen to reduce the wage bill, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial have already left on free transfers, while Casemiro remains a target for Saudi Arabia.

Beyond that, almost all of the squad is up for sale, with reports claiming that only Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo are deemed untouchable, with the trio a young core that the club wish to build around.

They will add to that this summer, with a centre-back, central midfielder, winger and fullback among the positions that they are keen to strengthen ahead of the new season.

Now, in a bid to secure their own ranks before they venture into the transfer market, the club have moved to tie down a key part of their future with a fresh deal, and talks are progressing.

"Important" deal to be agreed

Now, it has emerged that Erik ten Hag is closing in on a new deal at Old Trafford after a decision was made on his future. Seemingly against all the odds, the Dutchman avoided the sack after last season, despite the club holding talks with several other managers about the position, including the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Frank, Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel.

Ten Hag's Manchester United record Games 114 Wins 68 Win % 59.6% Goals conceded per 90 1.37 Goals scored per 90 1.82

And stranger still, he is set to be handed a new bumper deal at the Theatre of Dreams, with an agreement close over a three year extension to his current deal, as per Fabrizio Romano (via Give Me Sport).

“Ten Hag knows now that he’s staying at Manchester United, and he will be involved in discussions for the future, but now it’s about discussing his contract, and from what I’m hearing a potential new deal until 2027 is really concrete. “It’s 90% confirmed, both parties want to make it happen, with Ten Hag happy to have a long-term vision together with the owners and directors, and also to avoid potential media problems after the first few games of the season. “Sometimes a few bad results can lead to reports that a manager’s job is already in danger, and so Man United want to protect Ten Hag as he’s considered a really important part of their project.”

Despite two trophies in two seasons at the club, Ten Hag will have plenty of work to do over the summer to prevent a repeat of last season's disaster, which saw them finish eighth and bottom of their Champions League group.

However, he is set to have less control over transfers and instead focus more on coaching, which United will be hoping will allow him to flourish.