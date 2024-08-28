Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe could make a "last-minute" signing after their move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd agree Manuel Ugarte deal

The Red Devils, Ratcliffe and new sporting director Dan Ashworth have brought in four new first-team players for Erik ten Hag this summer, but that will soon become five with the arrival of Ugarte.

It emerged on Tuesday that Man Utd will land their top midfield target before the deadline, with those in Manchester and Paris striking a deal worth just over £50m – a €50m initial fee followed by €10m in fixed add-ons.

France-based journalist Matt Spiro believes the Uruguay international’s game is suited for the Premier League, saying via the BBC: “They are signing a very tenacious midfielder, a young man who is going to be really determined having lost his way a little bit in the second half of last season at PSG.

"In terms of adapting to the Premier League, Ugarte's physicality and his ability to read the game and make tackles [mean] he could be a tremendous player."

Ugarte will join Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro. Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui at Old Trafford, but there appears to be the possibility of a sixth addition.

Talking to GiveMeSport in the last 48 hours, Romano was asked what the transfer plans for the Red Devils will be after their move to sign Ugarte. The transfer expert stated there could still be time for a “last minute” incoming, saying the club may keep the door open.

"In terms of other business, it will depend. Maybe some player leaves, there could still be space for something last-minute for Manchester United. Nothing 100% confirmed yet, so Man United will decide [this] week based on opportunities, but I would keep the door always open for last-minute opportunities."

In regards to those opportunities, reports in recent days have been hinting a potential swap deal with Chelsea involving Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling. Talks are thought to be open between the two clubs, so perhaps that could be one to watch before Friday’s deadline.

Should no further signings be made, though, United will be ending the window with five new players, providing Ugarte goes through as expected, at a cost of more than £180m including the £50m they will pay for the midfielder.

Pressure to deliver relatively quickly may therefore be on Ten Hag’s shoulders after receiving the backing from the new board over the summer.