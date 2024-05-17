Manchester United "really appreciate" Michael Olise, with Fabrizio Romano sharing details of the club's information on the playmaker ahead of the summer transfer window.

Man United eyeing Premier League signings

The Red Devils have been linked with signing players from all across Europe in recent months, but it looks as though they are targeting a number of Premier League stars.

Crystal Palace winger Olise is of course a strong rumoured target for United, having recently scored an impressive brace for the Eagles in their 4-0 win over Erik ten Hag's side at Selhurst Park. He is considered an upgrade on Antony, who is up for sale.

Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is another player who has stood out as an exciting option for United, during a tough season for the Blues that has seen him stand out as one of their most impressive individuals. The Englishman has averaged 4.4 clearances per game in the league, and at 21 years of age, is a defender with a huge amount of potential. Manchester City are also believed to be keen, though, which is concern.

United have been linked with Fulham central defender Tosin Adarabioyo, too, with the Englishman set to be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Man Utd's information on Olise

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that Manchester United want to sign Olise this summer, and they even know the necessary conditions for a possible deal.

"Man Utd want to be there, so United are informed on the release clause and informed on the conditions of the deal. So let’s see when they will attack the situation again. The situation will be important to understand what is going to be the plan, because obviously you have to involve the manager if you want to make a proper plan.

"But at the same time Olise remains a player who is really appreciated at Manchester United, also by people on the scouting team since one year ago."

Olise could be exactly what United are looking for this summer, with the Frenchman proving to be such a consistent supplier of end product, as well as being a hugely exciting player to watch. The 22-year-old possesses similar attributes to Antony, in terms of generally being a right-sided player who likes to cut inside onto his dangerous left foot. Unlike the current Red Devils man, however, he backs up looking dangerous by scoring and assisting on a consistent basis.

Olise vs. Antony in the Premier League this season Olise Antony Appearances 18 29 Starts 13 15 Goals 10 1 Assists 5 1 Shots per game 2.8 1.5 Dribbles per game 2.2 0.9 Key passes per game 1.9 0.8

Olise is now a proven Premier League player who can hit the ground running as soon as he comes in - Palace manager Oliver Glasner has described him as a "brilliant" footballer - and beating top flight rivals to his signature would feel like a major coup.