Manchester United are being heavily linked with a move for Leece defender Patrick Dorgu, but the Red Devils also have their eye on another defender they know very well, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd transfer news

Ruben Amorim’s side are back in action this evening as they welcome Rangers to Old Trafford in what is likely going to be a fierce British battle in the Europa League. In the build-up to this game, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding United in terms of potential incomings and outgoings.

Marcus Rashford continues to be linked with a move away in this transfer window, with the latest report stating that his representatives met with Barcelona and that is the Englishman’s preferred destination should he leave. Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho is also the subject of interest from Napoli, but the Italian side are yet to meet United’s valuation of the Argentine, but that is not saying they won’t do between now and the deadline.

In terms of arrivals, the Red Devils are rather restricted in what business they can do, given PSR, but this week they have begun talks with Leece over the signing of left wing-back Dorgu. It was reported that an offer was sent to the Italian side worth €27m (£22.8m) plus add-ons, but it was turned down as it is short of what Leece want for the defender.

Man Utd eye move for 21 y/o left-back instead of Dorgu

Dorgu remains of interest to United, but he is not the only left wingback on their radar, as according to Fabrizio Romano, Man United are eyeing a move to re-sign Alvaro Carreras from Benfica, which would be a much easier deal to do for one key reason.

The Spain under-21 international is already familiar with Old Trafford, as he was snapped up by the Red Devils in 2020 and spent four years in their academy before leaving to join Benfica in the summer. The Portuguese club signed Carreras on a five-year contract, but a part of the agreement saw United insert an €18 million (£15 million) buy-back clause, which they could trigger this month.

The Red Devils have been keeping a close eye on the full-back, as it was reported that scouts were in attendance for Benfica’s recent game against Bologna, and Carreras impressed, as he was awarded the man of the match. The 21-year-old, who has been dubbed “amazing” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, has scored three goals and recorded four assists in all competitions for Benfica this season.

Alvaro Carreras' Benfica stats Apps 46 Goals 4 Assists 5

These are numbers that are surely going to impress Amorim as he tries to find the perfect left wingback, who can not only defend, but he is also able to get forward and be an attacking threat. United have struggled at left-back for a number of seasons now, and with them still having to rely on Diogo Dalot to play in that role, Amorim feels this is the right time they address that, especially given Tyrell Malacia has been linked with a move away and Luke Shaw remains an absentee.