Manchester United are yet to make a signing this month, but that could be about to change as they ready a new approach to sign an international player, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd claim back-to-back wins

The Red Devils made it back-to-back wins on Sunday as they followed up their dramatic 2-1 win over Rangers in the Europa League with a 1-0 win away at Fulham, thanks to a deflected strike from Lisandro Martínez.

It wasn’t a thrilling contest, but it was an important win for United and Ruben Amorim, as they try to find some consistency in results. Amorim was pleased that his side secured the win, as he believes that feeling is important to his team. Amorim said after the game: "That feeling of winning and three points is really important for us. You cannot see a great improvement in the team, and that is a fact. But to win helps us to improve. We've had some lack of luck in some games. Today was not the best match, but we managed to win.

Man Utd's next four fixtures FCSB A Crystal Palace H Leicester City H Tottenham Hotspur A

"The important thing is, I have a clear idea of what I want to do. Sometimes I'm frustrated. We want to play a different style, and we are going to play a different style in the future."

After the match, Amorim was also asked about the future of Marcus Rashford, as the Englishman failed to make the matchday squad once again. Amorim seemed to criticise Rashford as he was not showing the attitude of someone "giving the maximum every day".

As speculation over Rashford’s future continues and Amorim tries to continue this winning formula, Romano is reporting that Man United are readying a new approach to sign Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in this transfer window.

Romano states that the approach from the Red Devils is going to come early this week, as he states that add-ons will be key to getting this deal completed, as Lecce stands firm on their €40 million price tag, which is roughly £33 million.

The Red Devils have already seen two bids rejected for the left wing-back, but with a week left in this transfer window, they have not given up on securing his signature.

It was reported on Sunday that United had agreed personal terms with Dorgu, meaning the deal has moved a step closer to being completed. The Red Devils hope that the fact this will “increase the pressure” on Lecce by agreeing to sell Dorgu, who is sponsored by Adidas.

The 20-year-old, who has won four caps for the Denmark national team, has been so impressive since moving to Italy, not only for his ability to defend well, but also for his physical power and strength to get up and down the pitch and be a force at the other end as well.

Since joining Lecce, Dorgu’s Transfermarkt value has continued to grow, starting at €400,000 when he joined and rising to €2.5 million, €7 million, €12 million in June 2024, and now €20 million in December 2024, showing he is at the top of his game. But if Dorgu is to become a United player this month, then he is going to cost the Premier League side a lot more than that.