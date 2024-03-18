Unfortunately for any opposition fans sick of seeing Pep Guardiola's men sweep up a constant stream of Premier League titles, it now appears that Manchester City are already preparing for the future at the Etihad.

Man City prepare the next generation of stars

It is often forgotten how young Man City's team is simply by virtue of how good they are. Phil Foden, 23, feels as if he has been around forever and has already cemented himself as a legend in the blue half of Manchester.

Aged just 23 and 24 respectively, Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez could easily make up the strike partnership at the Etihad for the long run. With the duo already leading their side to numerous trophies, it is a scary prospect that the pair could still improve.

Summer arrivals Jeremy Doku and Josko Gvardiol are also both in their early twenties as well, leaving plenty of room for them to grow into the English game and improve over time.

Academy products Rico Lewis and Oscar Bobb have also seen their first glimpses of first-team success this season. 19-year-old Lewis has made 10 league appearances this season, scoring once and earning his first call-up to the England senior team in the process. His Norwegian teammate Bobb is just a year older and has already got a Champions League goal to his name.

In addition to promoting young talent, City are also signing some of the best youngsters from other clubs. Reports from last week suggested that the champions are plotting a move for 15-year-old Cardiff sensation Timeo Whisker with a reported fee of £250,000 needed to sign the teenager.

Man City agree deal for "wonderkid"

As first reported by Fabrizio Romano on X the treble winners have agreed a deal to sign American teenager, Cavan Sullivan.

Born in 2009, Sullivan has attracted attention from across Europe with Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich all expressing an interest in signing the player. Currently in the youth system at MLS side Philadelphia Union, it is likely that Sullivan could remain in the States for a couple more years before moving the England.

Sullivan's coach at Philadelphia Union II, Marlon LeBlanc said of the rising star:

"Cavan is a fantastic young talent, I like to tease him that I've never seen a kid get built up as much as I've seen Cavan. He's so down to earth, all of this extra hype that goes on about him, it doesn't get to his head and I think that's what is fantastic about him. It's what also allows him to come into our environment and still be great and still be bold".

Whilst fans will have to wait a while to see the American at the Etihad, it is important for his development that he stays in his home country for now. Regardless of where he plays currently, Sullivan is destined to have a big future in the game.