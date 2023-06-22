Manchester United have had a slow start to the summer market, but Fabrizio Romano has told fans to keep an eye on one potential signing.

Andre Onana is the latest goalkeeper to be linked with a move to Old Trafford as the uncertainty surrounding whether David De Gea will sign a new contract continues.

Romano states that United have already made contact with Onana’s representatives about a potential reunification with Erik ten Hag, who coached the Cameroon goalkeeper at Ajax.

Who will be goalkeeper at Man Utd?

David de Gea has received plenty of criticism for his performances this season at Old Trafford.

The Spanish keeper’s contract ends this summer, and no news of an agreed new contract has come out.

If De Gea does leave the club, United will have to source a new number one keeper.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Andre Onana signing for Manchester United?

On his Youtube channel, Romano gave fans an update on Man United's potential search for a new goalkeeper.

Romano said: "There is the possibility for United to keep the De Gea and sign a second goalkeeper to create competition or maybe to sign a new first choice goalkeeper.

"In that case if they part ways with David de Gea, we have to keep an eye on Andre Onana."

"It's also true that Manchester United have explored the conditions of the Andre Onana deal on the player side. So Man United are informed on the situation and Onana has always has a with Erik ten Hag. Inter are looking for around €60m (£51m) for Onana."

Would Onana be a good signing for Man Utd?

Man City boss Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Onana recently ahead of the Champions League final.

Pep branded Onana as Inter’s most important player due to his abilities with his feet, something that could fit well into a system Erik ten Hag wants to play.

Guardiola stated: "For the way they play, with the high press, Onana is an exceptional goalkeeper to take the position to build-up. Really, really good,"

If United want to nail down the signing of Onana, they must act quickly. Premier League rivals Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the goalkeeper as part of their summer rebuild.

Onana had an excellent season for Inter, conceding just 24 goals in as many games in Serie A last season. If De Gea does leave Old Trafford, he could be a worthy replacement.