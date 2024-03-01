Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has hinted at the possibility of an Arsenal swoop for one club's star £100,000-per-week attacker this summer.

Arsenal likely to sign new forward for Arteta

Despite the club's brilliant goalscoring record since the beginning of 2024, there are still plenty of suggestions that Arsenal will sign a new forward later this year.

Indeed, it is widely reported that they will be among the main contenders to sign Wolves star Pedro Neto as one option, while links to Brentford striker Ivan Toney remain as they have done since last summer.

"I think that Arsenal and Spurs are more likely destinations for Neto, at this point," said journalist Ben Jacobs to GiveMeSport this week.

"We know the Tottenham interest is historical, and I would expect Arsenal to consider Neto this summer as one of a few targets in that position. But both of the north London clubs will also be well aware that Wolves - because he is still well contracted - will be looking for a club-record sale.

Arsenal's best-performing players per-90 on average this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.71 Declan Rice 7.33 Martin Odegaard 7.29 Gabriel Jesus 7.07 Gabriel Martinelli 7.03

“They will be very firm on price. You can understand why, in an inflated market, where many attackers and midfielders have gone for in excess of £70million.”

With Neto set to command a hefty price tag, other alternatives have been mooted recently, like Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz. Arsenal didn't have the most active January window, though, meaning sporting director Edu should have a larger budget at his disposal for this summer.

Supporters hope Arsenal's next transfer window will be an effort to reinforce their title defence, with Mikel Arteta attempting to guide the club to their first domestic crown in 20 years.

Fabrizio Romano teases Olise swoop at Arsenal

Now, speaking to CaughtOffside, Romano has shared another potential Neto alternative in Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

He hints that Arsenal could swoop for Olise this summer, and that the race for his signing will be a big one as top English clubs chase the £100,000-per-week star.

“I expect there to be a big race for Michael Olise this summer," said Romano. "I think Manchester United could be there because they appreciate the player, of course we have to wait for the new director to come in to decide what’s the strategy, what’s the budget, how much they want to invest in that position.

“We know that Manchester United would also be busy for a centre-back, probably a left-back from what I’m told, and then a centre-striker, so they have some positions to cover, so let’s see how much of the budget they want to invest on a player like Michael Olise.

“Chelsea also had an interest in the past, so I think it’s going to be an interesting one for these two clubs and let’s see if someone else will move because maybe Arsenal can look for that kind of player. I think it’s still an open race, nothing is decided yet.”

The 22-year-old has bagged six goals and three assists this season, and it would arguably be more if he wasn't injured a lot of the time. Former Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson also called him an "enormous talent".