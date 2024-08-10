A £51 million player has now also agreed to join Chelsea this summer and manager Enzo Maresca appears set to sign him, taking the Blues' tally of new arrivals to 13 in another busy window.

Chelsea splash cash in very active transfer window

Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham), Estevao Willian (Palmeiras), Omari Kellyman (Aston Villa), Renato Veiga (FC Basel), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City), Marc Guiu (Barcelona), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United), Filip Jorgensen (Villarreal) and Aaron Anselmino (Boca Juniors) are all of Todd Boehly's latest confirmed signings, but a few more are now set to follow.

Chelsea have also sealed a £34.5 million deal for Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion, with the 20-year-old set to sign a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge after the club agreed to let Conor Gallagher go the other way.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano claims that both Gabriel Mec and Mike Penders are expected to join Chelsea as well, adding to Maresca's ever-growing crop of young talent as the west Londoners continue to build a team for the future.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

There is still time remaining for Chelsea to reach an agreement over signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, having been in talks with Antonio Conte's side since last week.

Reliable journalists like Matt Law of The Telegraph refuse to rule out the possibility of Chelsea signing Osimhen and Omorodion, as Maresca's side seek to add more firepower ahead of a crucial 2024/2025 Premier League season. Chelsea have also been after a new senior winger all summer, and failed to win the race for Michael Olise, who put pen to paper on a move to Bayern Munich instead.

Chelsea were tipped to use makeweights like Raheem Sterling in a move for Olise, but the prospect of a part-exchange deal wasn't enough to make the 22-year-old choose a move across London.

Maresca's men were forced to move on to alternative targets, and according to Romano, the search for a new star wide man is now over.

Chelsea set to sign Pedro Neto as he agrees to join the club

The respected transfer journalist, sharing news on Friday evening, gave his famous 'here we go' to the signing of Wolves star Pedro Neto.

Neto has agreed to join Chelsea in a deal worth an initial £51 million, bringing an end to their hunt for a winger, in some very sudden transfer news out of the club.

The Portugal international bagged 11 assists and three goals across 24 appearances in all competitions for Wolves last season, but concerns will surround Neto's questionable injury record during his time at Molineux.

However, when fit and available, the 24-year-old's quality and proven Premier League experience should be a real asset for Maresca out wide.