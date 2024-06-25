Manchester United have been handed a positive boost in their chase of Ruud van Nistelrooy this summer as Sir Jim Ratcliffe aims to secure his backroom staff target ahead of the new Premier League season.

Ten Hag set to be offered new Man Utd deal

An FA Cup win followed by two weeks of Manchester United interviewing multiple other candidates for the role eventually culminated in the Red Devils deciding to keep the faith with Erik ten Hag heading into the 2024/25 season.

The Dutchman oversaw one of the worst seasons in Manchester United's Premier League history, finishing eighth and conceding as many goals as 16th-placed Brentford, while his side faced the second most shots per game of any side in Europe's top five leagues, behind only Sheffield United and behind relegated Luton Town.

However, there were mitigating circumstances, most significantly a lengthy injury list which led to defenders being played out of position and Casemiro ending the season at centre-back, making up the 14th different Red Devils centre-back pairing of the season.

According to Opta, the Dutchman was only able to call upon his first-choice pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane for 11% of his side's Premier League games, while his most used pairing of Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane started just six games together.

Manchester United's centre-back crisis (via Transfermarkt) Player Starts at centre-back PL 23/24 Jonny Evans 15 Victor Lindelof 8 Harry Maguire 18 Lisandro Martinez 8 Raphael Varane 16 Willy Kambwala 3 Casemiro 6

Perhaps with this in mind, the Dutchman was granted a stay of execution and is set to be offered a new deal, with ESPN reporting that the Red Devils are hoping that they can reach an agreement over a new contract "before their pre-season tour of the US", which begins on July 27th when they face Arsenal.

Though it is claimed negotiations are "complicated", it is added that talks have "progressed well" and a deal is now thought to be close. There could also be another new face in the dugout by then too, if all goes to plan.

That comes as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Van Nistelrooy is "tempted by Man United" as they look to make him a part of the club's coaching staff.

The ex-Manchester United striker was understood to be the subject of interest from Championship side Burnley, who were looking at the Dutchman to potentially replace Vincent Kompany in the Turf Moor hot seat.

However, any hope of that seems to have gone up in smoke, with Romano explaining that a move to Old Trafford is "advancing fast", which could see him turn down the change to manage his own side and instead join compatriot Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Van Nistelrooy scored 150 times in 219 appearances for the Red Devils, and United fans will be hoping that his arrival will allow them to get the most out of young talent Rasmus Hojlund, who blew hot and cold last season.