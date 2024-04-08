Journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided a significant update regarding Liverpool's top manager target Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim.

Amorim favourite to be Liverpool's next manager

Talk of who is going to be Jurgen Klopp's replacement at Anfield has been headline news in recent months, ever since the 56-year-old confirmed that he will depart as manager at the end of the season. The German has become a genuine club legend since arriving back in October 2015 and replacing him is going to be one of the hardest tasks at the club in many years.

With Xabi Alonso now out of the running to take over from Klopp in the summer - he has decided to remain at Bayer Leverkusen next season, as he closes in on Bundesliga title glory with them this season - Amorim has emerged as the new front-runner to come in.

The 39-year-old is excelling as Sporting boss currently, sitting top of the Primeira Liga and looking highly likely to seal title glory and is considered one of the most exciting and talented young managers in the whole of Europe.

Amorim certainly isn't the only option for Liverpool, with numerous others candidates mentioned as Klopp's potential successor, including Roberto De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann, but it does appear as though he is at the top of their list.

Now, a fresh update has dropped over the Portuguese coach - one that could act as a boost to Reds supporters.

Writing on X on Sunday, Romano claimed that Amorim could actually leave Sporting on the cheap this summer, suggesting he could be acquired for just €10m (£8.5m) in case of a "top proposal".

This could be great news for Liverpool, assuming the Reds are viewed as a "top club proposal", potentially getting Amorim for a cheaper fee than the expected £17m.

At this point, it could be a surprise to some if he didn't become the Reds' next manager once the current campaign reaches its conclusion, but then it did look as though that was the case with Alonso, too, only for him to commit his future to Leverkusen.

Replacing Klopp is a task that is bordering on impossible, regardless of who his successor is, but if Liverpool see Amorim as the standout choice, they need to be trusted, with the returning Michael Edwards also likely to have a big say in the decision.

He has caught the eye when it comes to honours, already winning one Primeira Liga title and three Portuguese League Cups, and his style of play is likely to appeal to Liverpool fans, with the Sporting manager even being described as the "anti-Mourinho", such is his attacking nature.