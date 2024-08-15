West Ham United could sign a player who Julen Lopetegui thinks may well be “perfect” for the Hammers, according to Fabrizio Romano.

West Ham’s summer signings

Eight new players have been brought in by technical director Tim Steidten this summer, however, the Irons may not be stopping there.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St. Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

Wan-Bissaka was the most recent signing and told the club's official website after joining from Manchester United: "It was a no brainer for me to join West Ham – I’m excited and happy to be here,” said the 26-year-old, who will wear the No29 shirt.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be back in London, and I’m excited for what’s coming. I was born here, so I know the ins and outs of London, which plays a big part in my life, so to be back playing in this city means a lot to me."

After Wan-Bissaka, another centre-back and a central midfielder have been linked with the Irons in Nantes’ Nathan Zeze and Paris Saint-Germain’s Carlos Soler.

A bid has reportedly been made and turned down for Zeze, whereas the Hammers were looking to accelerate a move for Soler. Now, Romano has made a claim about Soler possibly heading to the London Stadium.

Romano makes Soler to West Ham claim

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano said the links regarding West Ham and Soler are “true” and that he could be the “next” addition for the Irons.

"That (Soler) is a concrete option for West Ham. It's true, he's one of the names they have on their shortlist. And now, obviously they will also need to assess all the possibilities and consider all the options. They've been fantastic in the summer transfer window. Wan-Bissaka was also a tough one, not an easy deal. They've been able to get it done on player and club side, and it was a complicated negotiation.

"Todibo was a crazy saga. So they've been putting a lot of efforts into bringing in these new players in recent weeks. Now they are considering Carlos Soler, it's true, it's a possibility. I think he could probably be the next one.”

Romano then added that Lopetegui is the one “pushing” for Soler who he thinks could be a “perfect player” in the top flight.

“What I'm hearing is that Julen Lopetegui is pushing a lot to have Soler. He believes that Soler could be a perfect solution and a perfect player for the Premier League with his skills. I think he could probably be the next one [signing].”

Soler is 27 years of age and is valued at around £17m by PSG, with previous reports saying that the asking price won’t be an issue for West Ham, and following Romano’s recent comments, it looks as if this rumour has legs.