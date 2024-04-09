Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Arsenal and sporting director Edu's plans for the summer window.

Arteta and Edu set sights on forward for 2024/2025

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has been linked with the signing of a new centre-forward for the last two windows, and ever since midway through last year.

Arsenal were heavily linked with Brentford star Ivan Toney as far back as the summer of 2023, and those links have sporadically remained amid interest in fellow world-class forwards like Napoli star Victor Osimhen and in-form Sporting Lisbon sensation Viktor Gyokeres.

Arteta's side have been in fine goalscoring form since the turn of the year as they fiercely contend to beat both Man City and Liverpool to their first Premier League title in 20 years - scoring 38 goals in their last 11 top-flight matches and averaging well over three per game.

However, despite their attacking prowess, Arsenal have been told to bring in a star centre-forward this summer.

Arsenal's top goalscorers in all competitions Goals Bukayo Saka 17 Leandro Trossard 12 Martin Odegaard 10 Kai Havertz 10 Gabriel Jesus 8

"Maybe that one player is missing when Saka and Martinelli are off,” said ESPN pundit Janusz Michallik recently.

“That central forward, given the amount of goals they score, you could say is not needed. But, I don’t know, Dusan Vlahovic, to me, fits in that team before maybe Ivan Toney and Osimhen. Some of it is money, and some of it is age in those. But I like what I see there. Left-footed player that would fit nicely there.”

You could be forgiven for thinking that the club's transfer plans could have taken a shift when considering just how ruthless Arteta's men have been in front of goal, but as explained by Romano, a new number nine is very much one to watch at the Emirates Stadium this year.

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal are set to sign "important" striker

Writing in his Dailybriefing this week, Romano says Arsenal are set to sign an "important" striker this summer.

"Arsenal will sign an important striker this summer, and one of the names on their list is Viktor Gyokeres," said Romano.

"They’ve been following the Sporting Lisbon striker during this remarkable season, but they’re not the only ones. Gyokeres is appreciated by Arsenal, but they still have to decide what they’re going to do, and remember that the Swedish striker has a €100m release clause, with Sporting insisting that they want something very close to this fee, not something like €50 or €60m as reported by some media outlets.

"Let’s see what happens with Arsenal, but they could have other options too, so it’s not something that’s going to be decided now."

With Toney looking very likely to leave Brentford, as confirmed by manager Thomas Frank, he could be another name to watch out for. Any name which Arsenal bring in will have to be both cost-effective and a sure-fire upgrade on their current options, so this will be a very intriguing development over the summer.