Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has lifted the lid on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's admiration for a £60 million midfielder, who he thinks would be "perfect".

Arsenal linked with midfield reinforcement this summer

Given the uncertainty surrounding Thomas Partey's future in north London, not to mention expiring contracts for the likes of Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny, Arsenal have been repeatedly tipped to bring in a new midfield man.

The Gunners are thought to be admirers of Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, but his importance to Unai Emery makes this deal a potentially tricky deal to do, and especially if Villa end up qualifying for the Champions League.

Previous reports have claimed that Arsenal will push to sign Luiz this summer, but failing that, they will have other targets on their agenda. In any case, midfield is thought to be a priority area for the title chasers - alongside the addition of a new striker.

"It's no great secret that Arsenal want to sign a striker this summer. When the window opens it will be the priority, along with a midfielder and potentially another wide attacker," said journalist Charles Watts recently.

Arsenal's best-performing players per 90 in the league this season Average match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.64 Declan Rice 7.33 Martin Odegaard 7.31 Gabriel Magalhaes 7.04 Gabriel Martinelli 7.01

"It will be interesting to see whether they move for Victor Osimhen. He, like Toney, is a player they like and I know that his representatives have visited Arsenal's training ground for talks with Edu.

"Those talks took place in the summer when Arsenal eventually signed Gabriel Jesus. Jesus was always the priority that year, but Osimhen was definitely a player they viewed as a serious alternative. That interest will remain, but the Nigerian could prove to be too costly an option in a summer given Arsenal want to spread their budget around as they look to take the squad to the next level."

If they cannot fulfill an ambitious swoop for Luiz, other names on Arsenal's radar include Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Fabrizio Romano shares Arteta love for Zubimendi

Speaking on his YouTube channel, reliable journalist Romano has said Arteta is a big fan of Zubimendi, and believes he would be "perfect" for any club in world football, including Arsenal.

“Let me clarify, Zubimendi is not desperate to leave the club, but in case of super big clubs arriving he could leave the club," said Romano.

"There is a release clause of €66m (£60m), that is the value of the release clause. From what I’m hearing, Mikel Arteta is still a big fan of Zubimendi, he believes that Zubimendi is a very talented midfielder and could be perfect for any club in the world."

The Spaniard has been a mainstay in the Sociedad midfield, making 29 La Liga appearances this season, scoring four goals and an assist.