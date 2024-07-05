Reliable transfer source Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal have opened club-to-club talks to sign a "top quality" passer of the ball for manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal announce first signing of the summer in goalkeeper David Raya

On Thursday, the Gunners officially announced their first acquisition of the transfer window.

Goalkeeper David Raya has joined Arsenal on a permanent deal worth around £27 million, after spending 2023/2024 on loan at the Emirates Stadium from Brentford and managing to take fellow shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale's place as Arteta's first choice.

The Spaniard started 32 top-flight matches and helped Arsenal come within a whisker of their first Premier League title in 20 years, having just narrowly missed out to Man City on the final day.

Sporting director Edu, speaking on the club's official website, says Raya is a popular player within the club and suggests there is much more to come from the 28-year-old - who helped Arsenal concede the fewest goals of any top-flight side last season.

Fewest goals conceded in the Premier League last season Arsenal 29 Man City 34 Liverpool 41 Everton 51 Man United/Crystal Palace 58

“We are so happy to have completed the deal to sign David from Brentford," said Edu on Raya signing permanently.

“He had a beautiful first season with us, winning the Premier League Golden Glove. He is a talented international, a great professional and a popular figure at the club. We benefited from all of this last season during his loan with us.

“David’s signing is another strong example of our recruitment strategy in action, as we continue to build a team that will challenge for major trophies. We know there’s so much more to come from him and we are excited that he will continue to be a big part of the journey we are all on.”

After Raya, Arsenal are attempting to sign a new centre-back for Arteta, with Bologna starlet Riccardo Calafiori at the very forefront of their thinking. The 22-year-old, who impressed for Italy at Euro 2024, is also fresh off the back of an excellent season at club level.

Romano first claimed that Arsenal presented a long-term proposal to Calafiori in their bid to agree terms, with the renowned transfer reporter now sharing that formal talks have begun at club level.

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal have opened club-to-club talks for Calafiori

Taking to X this week, Romano states that Arsenal are now in formal negotiations with Bologna over signing Calafiori - going on to say that the north Londoners are in pole position over Chelsea after his green light.

"After Riccardo Calafiori’s green light to move and contract, Arsenal have made direct contact with Bologna," wrote the reporter.

"Talks between clubs have started. No issues on Calafiori’s contract terms, up to the clubs now. Arsenal currently ahead, no bid from Chelsea so far."

The centre-back made 30 Serie A appearances under ex-boss Thiago Motta, and played a crucial role in Bologna's qualification for the Champions League next season.

TEAMtalk football analyst and scout Ben Mattinson has also claimed that Calafiori is a "top quality" passer of the ball, making him a solid candidate to feature in Arteta's backline.