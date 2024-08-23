With a deal reportedly agreed to sign Mikel Merino, Arsenal have turned their attention towards another reinforcement for Mikel Arteta's side, even preparing an offer to secure his signature, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners were in no position to panic heading into this summer's transfer window. Coming off the back of two consecutive Premier League title races, Arsenal needed to fine-tune their current squad rather than overhaul Arteta's side like they have needed to do in the past.

The aim in recent months has, like in the last two years, been welcoming those who would help close the gap on Manchester City. And as Arsenal attempt to make it a third time lucky up against Pep Guardiola's winning machine, that gap is arguably smaller than ever.

Arrivals such as Calafiori will undoubtedly play a part, as will the pending arrival of Merino. The Real Sociedad midfielder is reportedly set to complete a move to The Emirates in a package worth €37m (£31m) ahead of transfer deadline day.

The Spaniard may not be the only arrival from La Liga, however. According to Romano, Arsenal are now preparing an offer to sign Joan Garcia from Espanyol this month, having already agreed personal terms with the goalkeeper.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column via GiveMeSport: “Arsenal already have an agreement with Joan Garcia to replace Ramsdale if he leaves. The Espanyol goalkeeper, 23, won the Olympics final with Spain this summer, and he has an agreement on a contract with Arsenal.

“Now it’s down to a club-to-club agreement, but that’s not going to be a problem from what I’m hearing, so when Ramsdale leaves, they will be ready with an official bid for Garcia, this is the idea.”

"Raya 2.0" Garcia would replace Ramsdale

Of course, the reason that Arsenal have turned to Garcia this summer is because Aaron Ramsdale is likely to leave before the window slams shut amid interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Opening the door for Garcia, Arsenal may be left paying his reported £26m release clause in the coming days to secure a shot-stopper dubbed "Raya 2.0" by analyst Ben Mattinson.

League stats P90 23/24 (via FBref) Joan Garcia David Raya Aaron Ramsdale Saves 2.36 1.41 1.50 Save Percentage 82.5% 68.1% 64.3% Pass Completion Rate 74.3% 74.9% 69.7% Minutes 1,260 2,880 540

It's easy to see where Mattinson got his comparison from, with Garcia's pass accuracy incredibly similar to Raya, which is where Ramsdale crucially fails to replicate the Spaniard.

At just 23 years old too, the Spaniard arrives as an Olympic gold medalist, having helped his side defeat France in the final at the Paris Olympics this summer. Now, it's Premier League gold that he could find himself gunning for this season.