Arsenal believe that an Olympic gold medallist would be the ideal signing for manager Mikel Arteta, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Edu making 2024 transfer plans at Arsenal

Both sporting director Edu and Arteta, who famously work in tandem to identify transfer targets, are now in full preparation for the looming January transfer window.

Arsenal are in good stead when it comes to their Premier League form, sitting top of the table with 12 wins from their opening 17 league games, but injuries to key players are always a lingering concern.

Arteta has just Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus to choose from as his natural striking options right now, while midfielder Thomas Partey has proved unreliable when it comes to his fitness this term.

As per a recent report from The Independent, Arsenal are looking to sign a new midfielder and striker in January, as they attempt to solve a few of these glaring issues.

The Gunners are reported favourites to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney as one option, with the Englishman looking like he'll be front and centre to one of January's most gripping transfer sagas.

Meanwhile, in terms of the midfield, one player who's been very regularly mentioned is Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian has starred under Unai Emery at Villa Park this season, making 16 appearances while scoring five goals and assisting two others. Luiz, according to WhoScored, is one of Villa's best-performing players per 90, with Arsenal taking real note of his exploits.

Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal are set to push for the former Man City ace in 2024, with Edu in particular being a big fan.

Fabrizio Romano shares "information" on Luiz

In his latest Daily Briefing column with CaughtOffside, reliable journalist Romano has added some more detail on the club's interest.

It is claimed that Arsenal are huge admirers of Luiz overall and believe he's simply "perfect" for Arteta, but a move may be very difficult to pull off in January as Villa are not exactly keen to do a deal.

“Fans have been mentioning latest reports on Douglas Luiz and talks over a move to the Emirates Stadium, but my information remains the same," said Romano.

"Arsenal like Douglas, he’s considered the perfect player for their ideas in midfield, but Aston Villa have no plans to sell. No changes so far, despite rumours.”

Luiz, who won an Olympic gold medal with Brazil in 2020, has been a real gamechanger for Emery and it was always a tall order to prise him away during a crucial season for Villa.

There is little doubting he'd reinforce Arteta's midfield to no end, but the Spaniard may have to wait till later in 2024 to strike a move.