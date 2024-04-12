Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Arsenal and their transfer plans as the next window slowly nears.

Edu laying groundwork for summer as Arteta chases historic title

Sporting director Edu is laying the groundwork for what will be an interesting summer at the Emirates Stadium, while on the field, manager Mikel Arteta attempts to guide Arsenal to a first Premier League title in 20 years.

The Gunners have burst into 2024 in really fine form, scoring 38 goals over their last 11 top flight matches. Arsenal are currently top of the table on goal difference, dealing a real worry to both Man City and Liverpool, who've dominated English football for the last half a decade.

While Arsenal's attacking imperiousness has been noteworthy, it does remain the case that they're looking to bring in a world-class new number nine ahead of a potential title defence in 2024/2025.

Arsenal's top scorers in the league this season Goals Bukayo Saka 14 Kai Havertz 9 Leandro Trossard 8 Martin Odegaard 7 Declan Rice 6

Romano, writing in a Dailybriefing column this week, claims the club are set to sign an "important" striker this summer and backs reports that they hold a firm interest in Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres among others.

"Arsenal will sign an important striker this summer, and one of the names on their list is Viktor Gyokeres," said Romano on Arsenal's transfer plans.

"They’ve been following the Sporting Lisbon striker during this remarkable season, but they’re not the only ones. Gyokeres is appreciated by Arsenal, but they still have to decide what they’re going to do, and remember that the Swedish striker has a €100m release clause, with Sporting insisting that they want something very close to this fee, not something like €50 or €60m as reported by some media outlets.

"Let’s see what happens with Arsenal, but they could have other options too, so it’s not something that’s going to be decided now."

The likes of Ivan Toney, who is being widely tipped to leave Brentford with just one year left on his contract, also continue to be linked with a move to Hale End.

Romano says Arsenal think Alexander Isak is ideal for Arteta

Writing in another Dailybriefing this week, Romano has shared an update on their interest in £120,000-per-week Newcastle United star Alexander Isak.

Indeed, it is believed Arsenal think Isak could be ideal for Arteta's system, and they've apparently been watching him since his Real Sociedad days.

“Alexander Isak is another Newcastle player attracting interest, and Arsenal have always appreciated him, even when he was at Real Sociedad," wrote Romano.

"They’ve been scouting him for a while and he’s considered a really talented striker, and with the style they have I think he’s appreciated as a good fit for that style."