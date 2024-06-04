Aston Villa have reached an agreement to sign a £30,000-a-week player in the summer transfer window, according to an exciting update by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans enjoyed one of their best-ever seasons in the Premier League in 2023/24, finishing fourth in the table and qualifying for the Champions League in the process. The idea of Unai Emery's side coming up against some of Europe's best sides next term is a mouthwatering prospect for the supporters, but further signings will be needed, in order to compete at that level.

Former Arsernal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has emerged as a possible target for Villa this summer, with the Frenchman currently plying his trade at Lazio. He has reportedly fallen out with manager Igor Tudor, with Emery looking to pounce and bring in a player who he managed during his time in charge of the Gunners.

Juventus attacker Matias Soule has also been linked with a switch to Villa Park in the coming months, having spent this season on loan at Frosinone, scoring 11 goals in 36 appearances in Serie A. He is considered a strong rival to Leon Bailey out wide, while a more ambitious target in that area is thought to be Barcelona's Raphinha, who of course made his name in England with Leeds United.

Emile Smith Rowe could feel that he needs a move in the summer, having struggled for playing time at Arsenal because of the form of the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz at the Emirates. Villa could reportedly offer the Englishman a way out, having impressed Emery in the past.

Aston Villa reach "agreement" over midfielder signing

Taking to X on Monday, Romano claimed that Aston Villa have an "agreement" in place to sign Ross Barkley from Luton Town when the summer transfer window opens on July 1st, bringing him back for a second stint at the club.

"Aston Villa have reached verbal agreement with Luton Town to sign Ross Barkley. Understand fee will be around £5m. Final part needed, medical tests and player’s formal signature — agreement on player side expected at the beginning of July. Here we go, soon."

Not many Villa fans would have expected the club to re-sign Barkley when he departed from his loan spell at the end of the 2020/21 season, but his form in a Luton shirt means that he could be a superb addition ahead of next season.

The 30-year-old was a standout player for the Hatters in their maiden year in the Premier League, shining in a slightly deeper playmaking role in midfield, scoring five goals and registering four assists. The £30,000-a-week former Everton man also received praise from Cesc Fabregas:

"He's playing at a fantastic level. I'm very happy for him because he lost his way a little bit, he lost his confidence and now he's back at it, You always need a player like this when you are in a team for example that didn’t have the confidence that they wanted."

At 30, Barkley isn't a young player anymore, and there is a slight risk that he won't have the same impact being a smaller fish in a bigger pond - that appeared to happen at Chelsea, for example - but he does seem to have matured as a footballer, and would add real depth for Villa in the middle of the park.