Celtic are closing in on the signing of an "outstanding" new goalkeeper with a huge amount of pedigree, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Celtic transfer news

It has been a quiet summer transfer window at Parkhead to date, but Brendan Rodgers will know the importance of making new signings, not just in terms of staving off the threat of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, but also in order to do better in the Champions League.

One player who could complete a permanent move to Celtic is Adam Idah, who enjoyed a fruitful spell on loan at the club during the second half of last season, including scoring the dramatic late winning goal in the Scottish Cup final triumph over Rangers. The Hoops are reportedly set to make an improved offer for the striker, as they look to bring him in from Norwich City.

Another loanee, Paulo Bernardo, has also been linked with sealing a permanent switch to Parkhead ahead of next season, and a £6m deal is now believed to be in place, allowing him to come in from Benfica on a long-term deal.

There are also some current players who could leave this summer, one of which is Matt O'Riley, who has been the subject of a bid from reigning Europa League champions Atalanta. Rodgers will no doubt be desperate to keep hold of the Denmark international, but his head could be turned by a move away.

Celtic close to signing "outstanding" goalkeeper

Taking to X on Friday, Romano claimed that Celtic are close to announcing the signing of Kasper Schmeichel, snapping him up on a free transfer after his spell at Anderlecht came to an end.

"Kasper Schmeichel, set to become new Celtic GK - understand contract will be valid until June 2025. Deal will also include an option for further season, until June 2026."

With Joe Hart retiring at the end of last season, finding an ideal replacement for the Englishman felt vital for Celtic, and Schmeichel could be the perfect addition.

The links to the former Leicester City star seem to have come from nowhere, with the Hoops linked with just about every other available goalkeeper on the planet up to this point, so they have clearly moved smartly in silence to wrap up a deal.

At 37, the veteran goalkeeper is the same age as Hart, and he possesses plenty of pedigree, not only winning the Premier League title with Leicester back in 2015/16, but also making 105 appearances for Denmark.

Rodgers knows him extremely well, too, following their time together at the Foxes, with the Hoops boss saying of him in the past: "He's been brilliant for me in my time here, there's moments where it looks like it's going to be a goal and he pulls off a save.

:His concentration and his desire to stop the ball going in the net is so good. He always produces for us, he's absolutely outstanding when he had to be here. That's why he's one of the top keepers at this level."

Kasper Schmeichel's club career Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Leicester City 479 586 147 Notts County 49 39 25 Nice 46 47 13 Leeds United 40 55 10 Anderlecht 32 33 8 Bury 29 27 11 Cardiff City 14 14 5 Man City 10 11 4 Falkirk 10 12 3 Coventry City 9 12 2 Darlington 4 1 3

Given his age, Schmeichel may not quite be the force he was a few years ago, but there is no reason why he can't enjoy a similar level of influence to Hart at Celtic, proving to be a figure of huge consistency and experience between the sticks.