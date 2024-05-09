Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a £52 million player has now agreed to join Chelsea, in what is a real boost for the Blues.

Chelsea facing important summer with or without Pochettino

Despite their good form on paper lately, inconsistency has tainted Chelsea's campaign overall, and doubts still surround the future of head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine has been subject to protests from supporters at times over 2023/2024, coming amid another Chelsea season without major silverware, despite spending over £400 million last summer.

Reports have suggested that Chelsea have been doing their due-diligence in case Pochettino leaves this summer, but with or without the former Tottenham boss, the west Londoners are facing a very important next few months.

Chelsea's last five Premier League games Chelsea 5-0 West Ham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea Chelsea 6-0 Everton

Much has been made of their worries surrounding Profit and Sustainability rules, with the Premier League only allowing clubs to make a £105 million loss over a rolling three-year period. Chelsea are currently above this limit after two years of lavish spending under chairman Todd Boehly, and it is believed they could have to raise £100 million through player sales before June 30.

It is up to the Stamford Bridge to board to navigate their way past this and upgrade the squad in key areas for next season. The summer transfer window is right around the corner, and Chelsea are also keen to keep bringing in football's brightest young talents.

Indeed, they're already making serious headway on the latter aim, with Palmeiras starlet Estevao Willian attracting their serious interest. It is believed that Chelsea have been preparing an official bid for Estevao, and some media sources have even claimed they could strike a double deal with Palmeiras including his teammate Luis Guilherme (The Boot Room).

"There is already a favourite. This team is Chelsea, the one that is willing to pay above the 60 million euros release clause," said journalist Jorge Nicola a few days ago.

“Neither Chelsea nor their two English rivals want to pay that fixed €60m for the deal to go through. The idea is to pay a lump sum and the rest in bonuses. And to try and convince Palmeiras to do the deal."

Translated to pounds, Estevao's clause amounts to around £52 million, with Romano now sharing a big update on Estevao's potential move to Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano says Estevao has agreed to join Chelsea

Taking to X, the respected reporter claims Estevao has now verbally agreed personal terms to join Chelsea, with an offer currently being prepared.

"Understand Chelsea have reached verbal agreement with Willian Estevão on personal terms," wrote Romano.

"Told initial bid still to be sent but it will be around €32m plus add-ons, as talks with Palmeiras will follow. Nothing done yet but #CFC remain clear favorites since January."

The Brazilian youngster could be a very exciting one to watch, with his agent Andre Crury likening him to Lionel Messi and even tipping him to win the Ballon d'Or one day.