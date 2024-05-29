Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano says yet another player could now leave Arsenal this summer, alongside the usual suspects who've already been linked with departures.

Arsenal ready summer overhaul of fringe players

As Mikel Arteta and Edu continue to consider ways to evolve the current squad, reports suggest that a few players could be sacrificed to bolster the club's transfer kitty.

It is believed Arsenal want a new midfielder, with expensive Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes among their transfer targets. To fund what would be a marquee move for the Brazilian, some outlets have claimed that Arsenal are ready to sell Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe.

As well as the aforementioned, uncertainty continues to surround the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus. The latter's role in Arteta's first team somewhat diminished over 23/24, thanks partly to the stellar form of Kai Havertz in a makeshift forward role.

Arsenal's best-performing players per 90 in the Premier League Average match rating (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

Partey, meanwhile, played far more of a bit-part role in comparison to previous seasons - making just 14 Premier League appearances last season. This was largely down to injury problems, with the African also forced to miss this year's AFCON with Ghana.

Both Jesus and Partey are attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, so there could be a good opportunity for Edu to make some money back off the duo who cost a combined £90 million to bring to the Emirates Stadium. They also reportedly earn a combined £465,000-per-week at Hale End, which is a sizeable chunk of Arsenal's wage bill.

Renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, speaking to JD Football last week, also confirmed that Partey will be leaving Arsenal this summer.

“There are several players in the list," said Romano on Arsenal signing a new midfielder.

"One player they’ve always appreciated is Douglas Luiz, but negotiating with Villa is never easy. They have several players lined up. There is a good chance they will bring in a new midfielder, Thomas [Partey] will leave, Jorginho has extended."

Fabio Vieira could also leave Arsenal this summer

Now, as per Romano again, another midfielder who could find himself on the Arsenal chopping block is Fabio Vieira. The Portuguese playmaker, who cost around £35 million to sign from FC Porto in the summer of 2022, has failed to live up to his previous hype.

Indeed, Romano says Vieira could leave Arsenal this summer in the event of a suitable offer.

“It’s also been reported that Fabio Vieira could leave Arsenal after a lack of playing time. My understanding, however, is that it depends on proposals,” Romano said.

“So far it’s quiet but for players like Vieira (not all of them) there’s a chance to leave in case of a good proposal coming in. We just have to be patient on that one.”