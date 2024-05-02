Chelsea are apparently set to lose an in-form starlet this summer, alongside veteran defender Thiago Silva, who will depart when his contract expires.

Chelsea face mass summer exodus as PSR worries linger

Much has been made of Chelsea's waning ability to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules, with the Blues recording major losses over the past two years.

The Premier League allows clubs to incur losses of around £105 million over a rolling three-year period without punishment, but Chelsea are currently far above the limit. Reports suggest that Mauricio Pochettino's side may even need to raise £100 million through player sales before June 30, with the deadline just at the end of next month.

Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital have spent over £1 billion on transfers since their takeover from Roman Abramovich in 2022, while over £400m of that came just last summer in their bid to back Pochettino and reinforce his squad.

Chelsea's most expensive signings ever Price tag (via Transfermarkt) Moises Caicedo £115 million Enzo Fernandez £107 million Romelu Lukaku £97 million Wesley Fofana £75 million Kepa Arrizabalaga £73.6 million

A host of players are now being linked with moves away from west London, including star midfielder Conor Gallagher, defender Trevoh Chalobah, striker flop Romelu Lukaku (currently on loan at Roma), winger Hakim Ziyech and even Raheem Sterling in parts.

There is also the matter of Ian Maatsen and where his future lies at Stamford Bridge. The Dutchman, who has performed impressively at Borussia Dortmund since arriving there on loan, has started 14 Bundesliga games under Edin Terzic and five in the Champions League - where he has helped them on their run to a semi-final place.

Supporters will be theorising whether his fine form could gift him a place back in the Chelsea side for 2024/2025, especially considering Marc Cucurella has also been sporadically linked with an exit this summer.

Romano says Maatsen "will leave Chelsea" with Thiago Silva

Centre-back Silva is already set to leave when his deal expires in June, and it appears that Maatsen will follow the Brazilian soon afterwards.

According to Fabrizio Romano, who spoke to CaughtOffside on the left-back's future, Maatsen "will leave Chelsea" this summer - despite his excellent season in Germany.

“Ian Maatsen has impressed since leaving Chelsea to join Borussia Dortmund on loan, and some fans have even asked me if this could lead to him returning to be part of the first-team at Stamford Bridge,” Romano said.

“My understanding is that Maatsen will leave Chelsea for sure, so no, I don’t see him staying. Borussia Dortmund will try their best to keep Maatsen, they’re very happy with him and he’s also happy in Dortmund.

“The budget will be crucial to understand if they can make it happen, but the intention is clear. That’s the latest on the situation, and I don’t know anything yet about other clubs joining the race in case Dortmund can’t afford the deal.”

Maatsen, according to reports, has a £35 million release clause in his Chelsea contract which is active this summer.