Respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano says the prospect of a "very important" Arsenal player leaving in January is a "possibility".

Arteta's transfer plans

Manager Mikel Arteta looks set to be in with another shout of getting his hands on the Premier League title this season, coming after he narrowly missed out to treble-winning Man City last term.

Arsenal have won eight out of a possible 12 league matches so far, losing just once in that time, with the Gunners bouncing back from that defeat against Newcastle last weekend after a 3-1 triumph over Burnley. However, if they're to maintain their challenge alongside the likes of City and Liverpool, there are some glaring issues which need to be addressed.

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing a striker, as both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah stand out as their only natural options right now. Brentford star Ivan Toney is on Arteta's transfer wishlist as a result, according to widespread reports, while some rumours suggest the Spaniard also wants an alternative to Bukayo Saka.

A lack of depth in central midfield could be a problem too, as highlighted by Thomas Partey's injury problems lately. Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz is being eyed by Arsenal to solve this problem, while it is believed Partey could also depart Arsenal in the winter.

The Ghanaian has apparently told Arsenal he wants to leave in January, with murmurs also surrounding goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and his future at the club.

Romano suggests Ramsdale could leave

Ramsdale lost his spot to David Raya after the summer signing arrived on loan from Brentford, despite being Arsenal first choice for a long time before then. This has led to rumours he could depart if his game time doesn't improve, with reliable reporter Romano now providing an update on the former Bournemouth star's situation.

Speaking to the DeBrief podcast, as transcribed by CaughtOffside, it's believed there is a "possibility" Ramsdale leaves Arsenal - but it's also not "guaranteed".

“I think it’s a possibility because he’s not playing but it’s not guaranteed as well," Romano explained.

“It’s not easy … goalkeepers usually move when there’s a domino effect and at the moment we’re not seeing that effect, and in the January transfer window clubs are not usually changing their goalkeeper.

“Ramsdale wants to play more but from what I’m heard he’s also prepared to fight for his place. I can also guarantee that he’s not a target for Chelsea and they’re not going to sign a goalkeeper in January.”

The 25-year-old, despite his lack of involvement lately, is still one of Arsenal's "very important" players according to Arteta. Indeed, the boss insists that he sees every member of his squad that way.

"For sure, he's been exceptional around the place - and especially with the situation," said Arteta on Ramsdale after a 1-0 EFL Cup win over Brentford recently.

"We love him, for sure. We know his character and what he brings to the team and we are happy to have him. Every player is very important. Today he had the opportunity to play and he had a really good game."