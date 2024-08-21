Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano says a £26 million player has agreed to join Arsenal alongside Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

Arsenal closing in on Merino signing from Real Sociedad

After weeks of talks in what has been the longest transfer saga at Arsenal this summer, it is believed that Merino is on the verge of making a north London move.

The 28-year-old, who starred for Sociedad over his 45 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring eight goals and assisting five others from midfield, looks very likely to be on the move before deadline day on August 30 - and the Emirates Stadium is his preferred destination.

“Merino just spoke the president of Real Sociedad confirming that Arsenal are in negotiations with Real Sociedad. He said, ‘as soon as the offer will be good, we will say yes’," relayed Romano in a separate update (via TEAMtalk).

“But let me tell you again here, guys, don’t worry Arsenal fans, Merino is coming and is coming very soon. They are fixing the final details of the deal, but Mikel Merino is fully expected to become a new Arsenal player in the final days of the summer transfer window.”

Mikel Merino Real Sociedad Stats (2023/24 La Liga) Games 32 Goals/assists 5/3 Pass accuracy 76.2% Progressive passes per 90 5.91 Tackles per 90 2.79 Interceptions per 90 0.58 WhoScored

Merino reached an agreement on personal terms to join Arsenal a little while ago, and some media sources believe that the Spanish star doesn't want to join any other club except the Gunners this summer.

"My information is that this is on the verge of being done. Personal terms are agreed, a deal of around €30m (£25m)," said reporter Steve Kay.

“The clubs have agreed. Merino doesn’t want to sign for anyone else. He’s not signing a new contract. From what I’m hearing it’s the total opposite of what other publications have come out with because as far as I know this will be done in the next couple of days."

The former Newcastle midfielder's return to the Premier League with Arsenal appears imminent, and for around £25 million, he could be a bargain capture.

Joan Garcia agrees to join Arsenal with Mikel Merino

With just days remaining of this transfer window, time is running out for Edu Gaspar and co to make key new additions, including a possible replacement for Aaron Ramsdale.

The Englishman has been regularly linked with a move away this summer after losing his number one spot to David Raya last season, and Romano claims Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia is Arsenal's "priority target" to replace Ramsdale.

He adds that Garcia, who has a £26 million release clause in his contract, has already verbally agreed personal terms to join Mikel Arteta's side.

The Spaniard made 21 appearances in all competitions for Espanyol last season, keeping 12 clean sheets in that time and conceding just 10 goals.