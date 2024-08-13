Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that another £51 million player has also agreed to join Chelsea after Pedro Neto, in what has been a whirlwind last 72 hours at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea sign Pedro Neto as Samu Omorodion deal collapses

On Sunday, the big-spending west Londoners officially confirmed the signing of Neto in an initial £51.3 million deal from Wolves, coming after RMC Sport reporter Fabrice Hawkins originally broke the news last Friday.

The transfer was completed in quick-fire fashion, with Neto agreeing to join Chelsea sharply and the Portugal international was unveiled as a new player soon after, just two days after Hawkins' report. Head coach Enzo Maresca expressed his delight over Neto's arrival, claiming he can offer the team "many things" whilst hailing the 24-year-old's versatility.

“I’m very excited, he can offer many things,” said Maresca on Chelsea signing Neto.

“He can play on the right side, he can play on the left side, he’s very good one-on-one. It is one more option we have because there will be many, many games in the season, so we need a big squad."

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

In quite a turn of events, Neto's signing isn't actually the biggest transfer story to come out of the club within the last few days. Indeed, Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion looked set to join Chelsea with Conor Gallagher heading to Spain, but the transfer domino has taken a real turn.

Chelsea's signing of Omorodion, as reported by an array of reliable media sources, has now collapsed - and this could have a big effect on Gallagher's La Liga switch.

It is believed the England midfielder is waiting to complete his move to Atletico after Omorodion's move got called off, with Diego Simeone's side now needing to find a different source of cash to complete Gallagher's signing (Fabrizio Romano).

The move is not off, but Chelsea and Atletico are still working to find a solution. This has prompted them to open talks over re-signing Joao Felix from the Spanish heavyweights as they set their sights on another one of Simeone's players - which could re-open the door for Gallagher to leave.

Joao Felix agrees to re-join Chelsea from Atletico Madrid

According to Romano, taking to X with an update on the situation, Felix has already agreed to re-join Chelsea with negotiations ongoing.

He adds that this is "crucial" to the Gallagher deal as well, but it is unclear how much Atletico will demand after reports earlier this summer that the Portuguese could cost as much as £51 million.

"João Félix has already said yes to Chelsea return," said Romano.

"His agent Jorge Mendes was informed yesterday. Negotiations ongoing between Chelsea and Atléti, as revealed last night — it’s up to Chelsea now. This is also crucial for Conor Gallagher deal."

Felix spent the second half of 2022/2023 on loan at Chelsea, scoring four goals in 16 Premier League appearances for the club, all while averaging a solid 2.9 shots per 90 according to WhoScored.