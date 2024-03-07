It's fair to say that Liverpool got things spot on in last summer's transfer window, given that they now sit top of the Premier League and are still in with a chance of winning a historic quadruple. One man stands out amongst the impressive quartet of summer arrivals, however, in a deal that the Reds will look back on as a game-changer.

Liverpool's summer signings thriving

After a dismal campaign last time out, which laid their problems bare for all to see in the heart of Jurgen Klopp's midfield, it was all change at Liverpool in the summer. Out went club captain Jordan Henderson, who made a regrettable move to Saudi Arabia before finding himself at Ajax in January, and out went Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner. Suddenly, the Reds were left without a midfield altogether. But that's when their rebuild began.

Liverpool's summer signings Joined from Cost (via Liverpool.com) Alexis Mac Allister Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboszlai RB Leipzig £61m Ryan Gravenberch Bayern Munich £34m Wataru Endo Stuttgart £16m

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all strolled through the door tasked with turning Liverpool's midfield back into no man's land for opposition sides. Now, months later, they can say that they've done exactly that with Mac Allister the leading figure in that evolution under Klopp, making Liverpool's delight no surprise.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are "super happy" with Mac Allister and the bargain £35m deal they secured to welcome the World Cup winner from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing for Caught Offside: "My understanding is that Liverpool are super happy with how they handled this important phase of recruitment.

"Not just now, but already in September Liverpool felt they did an excellent job. Mac Allister in particular is considered an incredible signing, a bargain considering conditions of the deal."

As Klopp prepares to depart, Mac Allister will likely go down as one of the German's best signings, despite being one of his final acts at Anfield.

"Incredible" Mac Allister can do it all

It's easy to forget the panic that Liverpool were in when they lost out on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea in a big-money deal. At the time, matters were then made worse by the arrival of Endo - a lesser-known Bundesliga midfielder. Months later, however, it was the Japan international who lifted the Carabao Cup as Caicedo watched on and wondered what could have been. Football truly is a funny old game.

The conductor behind the Reds' return to their rampant best has undoubtedly been Mac Allister though, whether that be as a defensive midfielder or in a more advanced role. He is the glue to Liverpool's new-look midfield and he was a large reason why Darwin Nunez had the chance to seal a dramatic three points against Nottingham Forest last time out.

For £35m in today's market, Liverpool couldn't have got a better deal last summer, signing a World Cup winner who has shown all the signs of becoming a Premier League champion this season.