Liverpool have held talks with an "unbelievable" player over a summer move to Anfield, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, but there is a potential stumbling block.

Liverpool transfer news

It is going to be fascinating to see who the Reds sign in the summer transfer window, with Arne Slot in as new manager and the likes of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes coming in to drive the club's recruitment.

A worrying "multi-million" offer for Alisson from Saudi Arabia has reportedly emerged recently, and should the Brazilian make a shock departure from Anfield ahead of next season, Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is seen as an ideal replacement. The 23-year-old has shone for Georgia at Euro 2024 and is a 'keeper with huge potential.

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has also emerged as an option for Liverpool, with contact made for the England international who is a boyhood Reds supporter, and he could be considered an ideal choice to come in for Luis Diaz, should the Colombian suddenly complete a summer move to Barcelona.

The Merseysiders have also reportedly enquired about Real Madrid's highly-rated teenager Arda Guler, but president Florentino Perez is reluctant to sell such a prized asset. A loan move is mooted, but it doesn't feel too likely at this stage.

Liverpool hold talks to sign "unbelievable" attacker

Taking to X on Saturday, Romano said that Liverpool have held talks with Newcastle over a summer switch for Gordon after their aforementioned contact. Still, the deal is only likely if the Magpies drop their asking price:

"Liverpool appreciate Anthony Gordon, talks took place with Newcastle in the last 48h but NO agreement on the fee/value. The only way to re-activate the option is if Newcastle drop price…or no chance. NUFC prefer to sell other players like Minteh rather than Gordon."

It does appear as though Gordon could be open to sealing a summer transfer to Liverpool, given his ties to the club, and he has come on so much as a footballer in the past year or so that he could be a brilliant addition. Reports from Football Insider have even claimed that he could have a Liverpool medical in Germany while at Euro 2024, should an agreement be reached.

The £60,000-a-week attacker registered 21 goal contributions (11 goals and 10 assists) in 34 appearances in the Premier League last season, while Newcastle teammate Bruno Guimaraes has called him "unbelievable". Similarly, Eddie Howe has waxed lyrical about his player, hailing his attitude:

"From day one when he arrived at the club, you could see the passion he had and his desire to achieve and be successful. He puts the work in every day and sometimes we have to go and get him off the training pitch. Up against a very good defender today in [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka he was very good again, physically he was so good today. It was a really good battle between the two of them. I am delighted he is scoring the goals now and getting the recognition he deserves."

Whether Liverpool manage to strike a deal for Gordon remains to be seen - it looks unlikely, as things stand - but at 23, there is a lot more to come from him, and he could offer more attacking end product down the left flank.