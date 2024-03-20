Whilst it's difficult to make this Manchester City team even better, this season has shown that there are still some improvements to be made by Pep Guardiola. And among those improvements could be a player to finally replace Ilkay Gundogan.

Man City transfer news

Since the departure of Gundogan, City have lacked another Bernardo Silva type player who can step up in the absence of Kevin de Bruyne's end product but also fill other roles. This summer, Guardiola's focus should be on finding a player with those traits, who can cover for the Belgian and Portuguese stars and provide an extra attacking impetus in tight games.

Elsewhere, meanwhile, the Premier League champions have been linked with a move for Joshua Kimmich, as they look to welcome a backup for Rodri and a player who can step into the right-back role and even the centre-back role. As someone who worked under Guardiola at Bayern Munich, Kimmich would slot straight into the Spaniard's system.

The Bundesliga seems to be where it's at this summer, with several top players emerging. According to Fabrizio Romano, Man City are one of a number of teams chasing Florian Wirtz ahead of the summer window and have sent scouts to watch the Bayer Leverkusen star.

Romano told the JD Football YouTube channel: “I don’t think it’s going to be this summer. I think there is a chance to see him leaving in the summer of 2025, maybe 2026. The player is really happy at Leverkusen.

“At the moment, from what I’m hearing, he’s not planning to leave this summer. Also because the idea is to obviously play in the Euros with Germany. It’s a special moment for him – he doesn’t want to be distracted by transfers. Full focus on Germany. I don’t see Leverkusen selling the player in August.

“The strategy is clear, it’s to continue together for one more season at least. But I can confirm that many top clubs are keeping a close eye. English top clubs, you mentioned Man City and also others are always sending their scouts to follow this boy.”

Leverkusen, currently unbeaten and on course to seal the Bundesliga title, could reportedly demand as much as £111m for their star this summer, however, in what would be a hefty deal even for Man City's standards.

"Outstanding" Wirtz would form lethal Foden partnership

As if City aren't incredible enough as it is going forward, they could yet add Wirtz to form one of the Premier League's best partnerships with Foden - a partnership that would be made to supply a certain Erling Haaland. Here's how the two players have compared this season.

Stats (via FBref) Florian Wirtz Phil Foden Goals 7 11 Assists 10 7 Key Passes 60 57 Take-ons Completed 74 39

It's no surprise that Wirtz has earned plenty of fans in the Bundesliga when looking at the numbers, with former Germany manager Hansi Flick calling the midfielder an "outstanding technician".