Manchester United are interested in signing an "incredible" new left-back this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano, with the Red Devils "monitoring" the player but yet to make a move.

Man Utd transfer news

Erik ten Hag will be desperate to bring in as many players as possible in the current transfer window, aiding his side's chances of returning to the top four next season, following a bitterly disappointing Premier League campaign in 2023/24. Sergio Reguilon spent a chunk of last term on loan at the club, and the Red Devils are thought to be interested in signing him from Tottenham on a permanent basis.

With Joshua Zirkzee already brought in from Bologna this summer, further attacking additions are to be expected, and Crystal Palace maestro Eberechi Eze is reportedly a strong target for United. The England international caught the eye with his performances last season, scoring 11 times in 24 starts in the league.

A swap deal with Federico Chiesa and Jadon Sancho has also been mentioned as a possible piece of business this summer, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to snap up the Italian from Juventus, allowing the current United man to head in the opposite direction after a disappointing stint at Old Trafford.

It has become clear that Casemiro isn't the world-class force he used to be, highlighting the need for a new defensive midfielder to come in, and Paris Saint-Germain enforcer Manuel Ugarte is a rumoured option.

Man United keen on signing "incredible" Spain youth star

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that Manchester United see Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez as an option this summer alongside Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez, and are "monitoring" the Spain U21 international.

"He [Miguel Gutierrez] could be one of the options, he's one of the players they've been monitoring. At the moment, I'm not aware of direct negotiations with Girona to be honest, but he could be one of the names.

"So we know that Manchester United want to add one more left-back. We already mentioned Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth as an option - it's not an easy one because Bournemouth want to keep the player for one more season and maybe sell him next summer for a higher value. So it's not an easy one, but Kerkez is there."

A new left-back is essential for United this summer, even though Luke Shaw remains a key man when he is fit, with the Englishman simply unavailable too often these days.

The Girona ace could be a fantastic option for Ten Hag, with seven assists coming his way in La Liga last season, as he stood out as an influential performer for a side who eventually finished third in the table behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Still just 22 years of age, United would also be signing a young player with vast potential, and football talent scout Jacek Kulig has lauded him in the past, calling him "incredible". It may be that Kerkez is still the preferred option, with Premier League experience already in the bank, but Gutierrez could be a superb addition in his own right.