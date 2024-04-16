Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United have an agreement with one target who could be “really important” going forward.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe making Man Utd changes

It has been an eventful 2024 so far at Old Trafford, with new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe making his mark in Manchester. Ratcliffe and INEOS are already looking at building the ‘Wembley of the North’ in Manchester, whereas former Manchester City CEO Omar Berrada has made the move to Old Trafford.

There could soon be more off-field arrivals, though, with Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth and Southampton’s Jason Wilcox targets for the boardroom.

A manager to replace Erik ten Hag could also be on the horizon, with a plethora of candidates including Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, England boss Gareth Southgate, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou and Brentford’s Thomas Frank just some of the names mooted.

In regards to transfers, Ratcliffe has hinted that the cash may not be splashed. Asked about moves for superstars Jude Bellingham or Kylian Mbappe, Ratcliffe said: “He’s a great footballer (Bellingham) but it’s not where our focus is. The solution isn’t spending a lot of money on a couple of great players.

"They’ve done that, if you look at the last 10 years. The first thing we need to do is get the right people in the right boxes, managing and organising the club. We must make sure we get recruitment right, such a vital part of running a football club is getting recruitment right, finding new players.”

On the idea of signing Mbappe, who is on course to join Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain over the summer, Ratcliffe added: “I’d rather find the next Mbappe, rather than spend a fortune to buy success. It’s not that clever to buy Mbappe, anybody could figure that one out.”

Someone who could be key in securing deals for the next Mbappe may well be Wilcox, who is being lined up as the new technical director at Old Trafford.

Jason Wilcox to Man Utd latest

Wilcox is yet to officially seal a move to Manchester from the south coast, and Romano has shared the latest following the news of John Murtough’s departure after almost 11 years at Old Trafford.

Romano, talking to GiveMeSport, said that Wilcox, who has an agreement with the Red Devils, “looks like he’ll be really important for United’s present and future” and isn’t speaking with any other club.