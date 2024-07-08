Journalist Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United are close to completing their latest new signing, as Dan Ashworth looks to kick his new era at Old Trafford off with a bang.

Man Utd transfer news

Red Devils transfer rumours have swarmed the papers since Ashworth's arrival, with Matthijs de Ligt seen as a primary target to bring in at centre-back. A new update claims that the club have given the "green light" to sign the Bayern Munich defender, following talks with Erik ten Hag.

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee has also emerged as a genuine option for United, as they look to acquire the signature of a player who can add much-needed competition for Rasmus Hojlund moving forward. The Dutchman has shone for his current club, scoring 14 goals in 58 appearances, and he has experienced playing for a huge club in the past, playing 17 times for Bayern.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have reportedly submitted a bid for highly-rated Tottenham teenager Mikey Moore, who is such a big young talent that he has been dubbed the "English Neymar". Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund are also believed to be in the picture, though.

In terms of an alternative to De Ligt, Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo has also been backed to head to Old Trafford in the current transfer window, but the former does appear to be the more likely signing currently.

Man Utd closing in on striker signing

According to Romano on X on Sunday evening, Zirkzee's move to Manchester United is now close to being completed, with everything in agreement with the striker's agent, and his club now officially informed that he has agreed to join United.

The only detail left to decide is whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ashworth will pay the €40m (£33.8m) release clause in full or negotiate a separate fee with Bologna.

"Manchester United and Joshua Zirkzee, almost there. Man Utd have now informed Bologna about agreement reached with Zirkzee over personal terms. All done also with JZ’s agent. Man Utd, talking to Bologna about new deal structure… or they can trigger €40m release clause."

At this point, it would be a huge surprise if Zirkzee's move to United didn't go through, considering how far talks are seemingly along. Everything appears to be in place, as Ten Hag, Ashworth and Ratcliffe seal a key piece of business for a player who appears to really want to don the famous red shirt.

The 23-year-old's aforementioned numbers for Bologna may not be those of a relentless goalscorer, but he is still a young footballer who could shine so much alongside superior footballers than the ones he is currently playing alongside.

Former AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli is under no illusions as to how good Zirkzee is as an all-round talent, too, saying of the Bologna ace earlier this year: "He’s a great player. I’ve followed him since his days at Bayern Munich and then at my Parma. A fantastic player, with physicality and quality. He has everything. He’s doing very well at Bologna."

To have Zirkzee and Hojlund dovetailing with one another will help take the pressure off both, also ensuring they are not overplayed by Ten Hag, and the hope is that both mature into formidable players over time, possibly even partnering one another down the middle of United's attack.